Mackinac Island, Mich.—Mission Point recently revealed 133 newly refreshed guestrooms when the Mackinac Island property reopened for the 2019 season. The renovated rooms, located in Straits Lodge, mark the completion of a $10 million improvement plan to the 18-acre lakefront property. Additional updates to the property this season include a new coffee shop in Straits Lodge, the first-ever retail space within the residential lodge, and increased wellness offerings, like a yoga space on the waterfront lawn and a meditation station in the property’s gardens.

“We believe these are the largest offseason renovations ever attempted on the island in such a concentrated timeframe,” said Liz Ware, Mission Point’s vice president of sales and marketing. “We wouldn’t have approached a massive undertaking like this if we didn’t have the utmost confidence in this team and their ability to pull together and make it happen. The results speak for themselves, and we’re incredibly proud of the crew that put in so many hours over the coldest months of the year to make sure we’re at our best when the spring and summer weather returns to the island.”

The 2019 season also marks the inaugural year of Mission Point’s new bi-annual wellness retreat weekend, Island Reset, kicking off this spring on May 31-June 3, with a second event to follow in the fall.

The revamp of Straits Lodge brings light hues accented by bright blues, inspired by the waterfront. The rooms have custom-designed interiors, specially crafted decorative elements from local artists, tailor-made curtains and euro shams by Detroit Denim Co., and pennants inspired by Mission Point’s onsite mascot, Nick the Border Collie, created by local artist Lisa Angelilli. Angelilli’s work is also showcased in decorative pillows and wall art, alongside fellow local artist Ginnie Cappaert, whose custom pieces adorn the new rooms.

The updated room designs showcase the vision of Mission Point’s ownership and operations team, led by the Ware family, who have owned the property since 2015, in partnership with the Michigan-based Kraemer Design Group. Originally built in the 1950s, Mission Point evokes a nostalgia, which has been preserved throughout the renovation—a feeling that is further enhanced by Mackinac Island’s ban on motor vehicles.

“Our family has generations-deep memories of Mackinac Island,” said Ware, who is also part of ownership. “We are thrilled to help others create their own at Mission Point and our goal is to continue to offer a place to feel instantly at home. We know our refreshed accommodations enhance this experience.”

The room updates mark the second phase completion of accommodation updates, with the Main Lodge’s 108 rooms premiering in 2018. The new public space renovations join recent enhancements of Lakeside Spa & Salon, The Boutique and Garden Gate shops, and Boxwood Coffeeshop & Café, which debuted onsite in Spring 2017.

