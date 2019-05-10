Three Technologies for Hotel Guest and Employee Safety

3 Mass Notification

Having a way to instantly alert and inform staff and guests about any emergencies or hazards is essential to creating a safe environment. In this generation of constant communication and updates, it’s important to rise above the noise and have a consistent, reliable way of communicating that staff know they can count on. Mass notifications come in a variety of forms—from texts messages and phone calls to in-house channel alerts. Redundancy is key and ensures the dissemination of messages reaches target audiences. Without a way to inform guests and staff about a potentially dangerous situation, there is no way to ensure their safety.

How these technologies are implemented throughout the hotel is key to their success. It’s important for hospitality providers to find a technology partner who will work with them to ensure all their technologies are working together to achieve optimal performance. They can also tap into their partner’s expertise to train staff on how and when to use the technology—and have them regularly test the devices.

Below are a few questions hospitality providers should keep in mind when working with their technology partners:

What should our overall safety strategy encompass?

How will you help us achieve the outcomes we are looking for?

Is there training available for our staff?

What kind of support do you offer your customers?

How often will we need to replace our technology?

Can technology that monitors our people and property and enables mass notification all reside on one platform?

How do I know if something isn’t working properly or is broken?

How are best practices communicated to your customers?

Guest satisfaction depends on human-to-human interaction. Technology that blends safety and service thought automation helps manage risk and improve the guest experience.