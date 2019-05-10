DiversityInc Ranks Hotels Among Top Companies for Diversity

DiversityInc has released the results of its annual survey. The empirically driven ranking is based on talent results in the workforce, management, senior leadership accountability, talent programs, workplace practices, philanthropy, and supplier diversity. In this year’s competition, DiversityInc added questions that connect talent programs and workplace practices to desired talent results. The Top 50 analysis also addressed the intersectionality of race by analyzing the representation of men and women in each race/ethnicity separately, rather than combined.

Several hotel organizations ranked among the top companies for diversity this year. Both Marriott International and Hilton were among the Top 50 Companies for Diversity, in second and fourth place, respectively.

Marriott also ranked on DiversityInc’s lists of top companies for talent acquisition (11th), supplier diversity (10th), LGBT employees, mentoring (eighth), diversity councils (fifth), executive women (fifth), diverse leadership (second), sponsorship (eighth), philanthropy (sixth), and talent acquisition for women of color (fifth).

Hilton also ranked among several other lists for top companies for diversity, including supplier diversity (11th), people with disabilities (eighth), LGBT employees, employee resource groups (fourth), mentoring (third), diversity councils (eighth), sponsorship (fourth), and talent acquisition for women of color (fourth).

Two other hospitality companies made this year’s list. DiversityInc named Wyndham Destinations a “noteworthy company”—a list of companies whose data indicates they have the potential to make the top 50 list. Wyndham Destinations was also named among the Top Companies for LGBT Employees. MGM Resorts International took this year’s top spot for regional companies, marking its 14th year of inclusion on DiversityInc’s list.