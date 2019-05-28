Marriott Hotels Roll Out New Personal Hygiene Amenities With This Works

BETHESDA, Md.—This Works is the new personal care amenity provider for Marriott Hotels starting this month. This Works collections, such as In The Zone or In Transit, are curated to protect guests against the natural stressors that the body and hair are exposed to during travel.

“Every touch point we have with our guests is an opportunity to enhance their travel experience,” said Julius Robinson, senior vice president, Marriott Classic Premium Brands. “Marriott Hotels constantly seeks ways to help our guests be at their best. By offering products infused with live, naturally derived ingredients, we are helping them optimize their day with restorative products in the room.”

Launched in 2003, This Works provides 24-hour skincare solutions formulated with naturally-derived actives. Marriott’s in-room amenity kits will include:

In the Zone Shower Gel and Body Lotion—a blend of eucalyptus and petitgrain essential oils to help rebalance and revitalize body and mind;

Clean Skin Face and Bath Bar—a blend of frankincense and patchouli to gently cleanse and moisturize skin;

In Transit Shampoo and Conditioner—infused with citrus, nutmeg, and ginger essential oils to gently cleanse and soften hair; and

Deep Sleep Pillow Spray—a blend of true lavender, wild chamomile, and vetiver to help guests fall asleep faster and wake-up feeling and looking more refreshed.

“Each This Works product is formulated with a super blend of naturally derived, scientifically proven ingredients at therapeutic levels which are expertly blended and without the use of unnecessary chemicals, to work in harmony with the body clock to boost not only skin health and performance, but also overall wellbeing at every phase of the 24 hour day,” said Dr. Anna Persaud, This Works CEO. “We understand the needs of the busy Marriott guests and we are delighted to enhance their stay from morning to night.”