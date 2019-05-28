SINGAPORE—IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) today unveiled Regent Hotels & Resorts’ new logo and monogram. The logo is designed to epitomize modern luxury with a nod to traditional cues respecting the brand’s heritage and identity.

The logo creation is an extension of the Regent rebranding journey, which started last year. In March 2018, IHG acquired a 51 percent stake in Regent Hotels & Resorts and later that year in October, the company relaunched the brand and signed its first property since the acquisition.

As part of its rebranding efforts, IHG engaged luxury tastemakers and experts from diverse fields to take the brand into the future of luxury, including a panel of creatives and experts from fashion and luxury—such as Fashion Designer Tanya Golesic, President Jimmy Choo, Designer Bibhu Mohapatra, and Designer Simon Spurr—to provide feedback on the logo design. Their insights helped shape the design directions that resonated most with guests and reflected the characteristics of Regent.

Designed by Andreas Neophytou, creative director and typographer, the new logo is built on the legacy of the original logo—the leg of the R is extended in a lateral curve from the stem downwards to the baseline, eventually joining it to the “e” and resulting in a referential brush-like character.

Regent Hotels & Resort is present in five countries with six open hotels including the Regent Beijing, Regent Berlin, and Regent Porto Montenegro, and four properties due to open in the next three to five years in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Phu Quoc.

