Courtyard Nassau Downtown/Junkanoo Beach Completes First Phase of Remodeling

NASSAU, Bahamas—Courtyard by Marriott Nassau Downtown/Junkanoo Beach announced the completion of its first phase of remodeling. As part of the renovation, the hotel now offers two pools, on-site dining, and group hosting capabilities.

“As a passionate Caribbean leader, I’m thrilled to unveil this transformation that is about more than just a refresh,” said general manager Nigel Francis. “It’s about cultivating a vibrant hub for our community where our spirited essence can truly shine.”

A renovated alfresco pool bar delivers fresh poolside meals and cocktails. Inside, the Bistro serves a mix of Bahamian and American classics, and it is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In the evening, the bar and lounge provide cocktails.

Courtyard Nassau Downtown/Junkanoo Beach is located within walking distance of Nassau’s downtown district, straw market, fish fry, shops, dining, and cruise port. Situated directly across from Junkanoo Beach and just nine miles from NAS International Airport, the hotel allows easy access to the city and island attractions.

To support its growing group travel market, the property has introduced a renovated Event Center, including a ballroom, meeting room, and executive boardroom. The property has over 6,000 total square feet of meeting and event space, with its ballroom accommodating up to 250 guests for reception-style events. The property offers on-site catering, an event planning team, and audio-visual technology.

“We envision these spaces as a place where local businesses can come together to collaborate, where families can celebrate milestones, and where Nassau’s dynamic spirit is fully embraced,” said General Manager Nigel Francis. “This project is close to my heart because it’s an investment in our island, our people, and our future. We’re not just offering a venue; we’re opening our doors to become an integral part of the local landscape.”