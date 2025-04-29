Hilton Reports Q1 2025 Results

MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported its first quarter 2025 results. Highlights include:
- Diluted EPS was $1.23 for the first quarter, and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $1.72
- Net income was $300 million for the first quarter
- Adjusted EBITDA was $795 million for the first quarter
- System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 2.5 percent, on a currency neutral basis, for the first quarter compared to the same period in 2024
- Approved 32,600 new rooms for development during the first quarter, bringing our development pipeline to 503,400 rooms as of March 31, 2025, representing growth of 7 percent from March 31, 2024
- Added 20,100 rooms to our system, resulting in 14,000 net additional rooms for the first quarter, contributing to net unit growth of 7.2 percent from March 31, 2024
- Repurchased 3.7 million shares of Hilton common stock during the first quarter; bringing total capital return, including dividends, to $927 million for the quarter and $1,157 million year to date through April
- Full year 2025 system-wide RevPAR is projected to be flat to an increase of 2.0 percent on a comparable and currency neutral basis compared to 2024; full year net income is projected to be between $1,707 million and $1,749 million; full year Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $3,650 million and $3,710 million
- Full year 2025 capital return is projected to be approximately $3.3 billion
