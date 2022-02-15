Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts Releases Perks Program

ORLANDO—Margaritaville announced its new hospitality affinity program, Margaritaville Perks. With no points, levels to reach, or waiting for qualification, Margaritaville Perks offers guests simple and immediate perks, value-adds, and benefits to make the experiences at Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts and Compass Hotels across the globe more personalized.

Margaritaville Perks has no membership levels or tiers. The program offers Margaritaville-branded perks and benefits that improve over time and become more personalized with member engagement, frequency, and feedback.

“Margaritaville destinations are an escape from the everyday, so we needed a loyalty program to match our fun lifestyle because there are no points, deadlines, or limits in paradise,” said Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, chief marketing officer of Margaritaville. “Margaritaville Perks showcases how much we love and appreciate our guests. Now, in addition to the solace travelers find in Margaritaville, they will also receive enticing rewards and offers that actually matter to them.”

Margaritaville Perks are different at each hotel, resort, or destination and can be selected by the guest during their booking process or at the front desk, including: