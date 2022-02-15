LOS ANGELES—Officials of Island Hospitality Management announced that it has taken over management of the 170-suite Home2 Suites by Hilton Woodland Hills Los Angeles.

“We continue to specialize in quality assets in markets with high barriers to new entry with multiple demand generators that are better able to weather market fluctuations,” said Gregg Forde, COO and EVP, Island Hospitality Management. “The Home2 Suites by Hilton Woodland Hills Los Angeles marks our third Home2 and our 30th Hilton-branded property in a state where we’ve operated successfully for many years. Our familiarity with the brand and the area will allow us to ramp up the hotel more expeditiously as we are able to share best practices and economies of scale. This will allow us to better serve the business and leisure guests who seek the additional space and amenities provided by an extended-stay product like the Home2.”

The hotel is situated in Warner Center, with 10 million square feet of office space with approximately 50,000 employees, almost 8 million square feet of retail space, and is home to more than 20,000 residents. The seven-story hotel is also a short drive from Topanga State Park, Universal Studios Hollywood, and the beaches in Malibu. Hotel amenities include a heated indoor pool, a business center, a 24/7 fitness center, complimentary breakfast, free WiFi, and 342 square feet of event space.

Guestrooms contain separate living, sleeping, and dining areas, complete with a full kitchen, workspace, and beds. The hotel benefits from personnel produced by Island’s Pathways Program, with a combined total of over 20 years’ experience at Island Hospitality Management between the general manager, director of sales, and director of rooms.

Guests can dine at the hotel’s “Toasted Barrel,” the second outpost of Island Hospitality’s homegrown food and beverage concept that can be described as a bourbon-forward restaurant. The 1,200 square foot, 20-seat bourbon bar serves locally sourced beers and wines, as well as small plate meals. The outlet specializes in grilled cheese sandwiches, ranging from brisket grilled cheese to kimchi grilled cheese to a version layered with smoked bacon, gouda, and maple syrup. With more than 60 bourbons from which to choose, the bar’s signature drink, the Smoky Deal, is crafted with bacon-infused bourbon, maple syrup, and bitters.