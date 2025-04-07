SAN DIEGO, California—Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego unveiled the reimagination of its signature restaurant, Sally’s. The newly transformed, open-air dining experience will celebrate San Diego’s coastal culture through Baja Med cuisine, with a menu offering fresh Mexican and Mediterranean flavors set to fully launch in May. As the first completed milestone of the hotel’s property-wide enhancement, the refreshed waterfront restaurant includes an expanded outdoor terrace with panoramic views of the bay.

“The reopening of Sally’s represents our commitment to creating extraordinary experiences that highlight the best of our iconic bayfront setting,” said Dena Roady, area vice president and general manager at Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego. “We’re thrilled to breathe new life into a cherished space that has meant so much to San Diego diners over the years. By introducing a completely reimagined concept in a breathtaking waterfront location that guests have always treasured, we’re honoring Sally’s legacy while creating something fresh and exciting for both locals and visitors to discover.”

Sally’s new Baja Med-inspired culinary program is being crafted by Chef de Cuisine Alvaro Garcia. Born and raised in Guatemala, Garcia developed his skills through positions at Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa, Paradise Point Spa and Resort, and Hyatt Regency properties in Mission Bay and Indian Wells, where he advanced from culinary supervisor to sous chef. Now at Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, Chef Alvaro has both drawn inspiration from the region’s rich flavors and consulted with other restaurants within Hyatt’s network to create a distinctive dining experience.

Set to debut in late May, the new menu will offer signature dishes, such as grilled Spanish octopus with ayocote bean puree and pepita gremolata, whole branzino with roasted cauliflower puree, and a seafood tower featuring king crab legs, poached lobster tail, and seasonal oysters. Beyond seafood, the menu will include prime cuts like a 32-ounce tomahawk steak with herb-garlic bordelaise sauce, and Sally’s signature Wagyu burger with jalapeño jam and jack cheese. The revamped beverage program provides an extensive selection of mezcal- and tequila-based cocktails alongside regional wines as well. Craft beers from local breweries round out the curated drink menu.

Advertisement

Sally’s will also introduce new programming. Beginning in late May, the restaurant’s new “Sunset Salute” will invite diners to participate in a daily tradition, during which staff and guests will pause to raise their glasses in a collective toast as the sun dips below the horizon. “Mini Hour” in the late afternoon will offer miniature versions of signature dishes, paired with small-format craft cocktails in distinctive glassware. Other initiatives include “Sally’s Til 6” featuring oyster specials and signature small plates, monthly food and beverage pairing events for local residents, and regular collaborations with regional breweries, wineries, and distilleries.

Whether planning a celebration, professional meeting, or business lunch, Sally’s offers private, semi-private, and waterfront patio dining for groups ranging from 10 to 400 people. With its location along the San Diego Embarcadero, just minutes from the downtown business district and steps from the Convention Center, Sally’s provides a waterfront setting that allows for events of any scale.