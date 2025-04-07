Hilton Brooklyn New York Completes $5.5 Million Renovation

BROOKLYN, New York—Hilton Brooklyn New York announced the completion of its extensive renovation. Under the management of HHM Hotels and owned by Ohana Real Estate Investors, the property’s refreshed guest rooms, meeting spaces, and communal areas now offer a new design inspired by the hotel site’s storied past and Brooklyn’s heritage.

“With this renovation, Hilton Brooklyn is reaffirming its commitment to delivering an elevated experience that meets the evolving needs of business and leisure travelers,” said Paul Schwartz, general manager. “From thoughtfully designed guest rooms to enhanced amenities and elevated dining options, every detail has been crafted to ensure a refined stay for our guests.”

Hilton Brooklyn New York stands on the grounds of a 19th-century rope factory, owned by Peter Schermerhorn. Drawing inspiration from the hotel’s history, the updated design from Whitehall Interiors pays homage to Hilton Brooklyn New York’s maritime background with a nautical color palette of cream and navy and the thoughtful incorporation of rope motifs throughout the hotel.

“The impressive renovation of Hilton Brooklyn thoughtfully enhances the guest experience with modern updates across the property, but with a special nod to its storied past,” said James Cole, Partner at Ohana Real Estate Investors. “This important project reflects our commitment to celebrating the unique character of the property while positioning it as a sought-after destination for leisure and business travelers alike.”

The design carries into the 196 guest rooms. Ranging from 315 to 670 square feet, the guest rooms and suites offer a refreshed color palette along with new furnishings, fixtures, and art deco touches. Additional amenities include a mini-refrigerator, smartphone docking stations for connectivity, Crabtree & Evelyn bath products, and 55-inch HD TVs.

The renovated Black Walnut lobby bar offers guests a dining experience on the property, serving up gastropub-inspired cuisine for breakfast and dinner in a lively setting. The bar has local Brooklyn beers, curated wines, and signature cocktails, including the Old Fashioned. The space also provides new custom furnishings.

Hilton Brooklyn New York now offers 1,740 square feet of updated meeting space. The area can be configured as two distinct 870 square-foot rooms, or utilized as a single venue. Additionally, the hotel offers the option to privatize its dining room and lounge, providing options for gatherings of all sizes.

The renovation also includes an upgraded fitness center with all-new equipment including machines, free weights, and a Peloton bike.

Hilton Brooklyn New York offers access to the city, and it is within walking distance of 13 subway lines and the vibrant “restaurant row,” while the Barclays Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music, the MetroTech business hub, and DUMBO are nearby as well.