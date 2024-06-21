Main Street Hospitality announced a key appointment to their executive management team with the promotion of Scott Williams as chief development and brand officer. Scott will continue working closely with Founder & CEO Sarah Eustis and the rest of the executive team with a focus on the strategic growth and evolution of the brand. He will be responsible for leading enterprise-wide brand architecture and positioning, development, marketing and communication initiatives, and experience design for the independent hospitality group and its portfolio of storied properties located across the Northeast.

Scott joined Main Street Hospitality in 2021, and in his tenure, has successfully transformed and strengthened the brand’s identity and market positioning. His leadership skills and innovative tactics have ignited strategic marketing partnerships and programs that have elevated each hotel in the Main Street portfolio and significantly advanced the hospitality brand. As chief development and brand officer, Scott will continue to implement strategies that support the brand’s growth, while enhancing their purpose of creating places that enable people to connect in meaningful ways.

“Main Street Hospitality is built on preserving things that matter and building things that last,” said Williams. “It’s been a privilege to contribute to our dynamic growth and innovative vision these last three years. I look forward to continuing to develop immersive experiences that will further enhance our legacy and guest satisfaction.”

In conjunction with the executive team, Williams will work to amplify the brand and identity of Main Street Hospitality and their individual properties through their continued growth. He will advance the company’s goal of providing exceptional experiences by embracing an authentic approach to hospitality that focuses on the integration of local communities surrounding the hotels, and like-minded brands and individuals.

Advertisement

“Our leadership team is built upon a blend of individuals with powerful experience, creativity, and commitment,” said Eustis. “Scott Williams encompasses these qualities and more. He has been an invaluable and beloved member of our team and brings our values to life each day in his approach to his work. His wealth of expertise and passion for innovation are key to our vision of redefining hospitality.”

Throughout his distinguished career, Scott has propelled growth in both the hospitality and media sectors. Williams was the President of The Nantucket Project and has also led marketing and creative initiatives for renowned global brands including Commune Hotels & Resorts, Morgans Hotel Group and Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

Prior to hospitality, Williams had a career in television with creative and production stints at CBS, ESPN, and HBO. He is currently an active member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and serves on the programming committee at the Harvard Club New York and the Advisory Board of the Independent Lodging Congress (ILC).