Dreamscape Hospitality announced the appointment of Austin Bucholtz as vice president of operational strategy and transitions. He joins the Dreamscape Hospitality team with extensive experience in the hospitality industry. In his new role, he will leverage his proven track record of success in hotel management transitions to support the vice president of operations by maintaining strict brand compliance and implementing the latest brand updates.

“We are honored to have Austin Bucholtz on the Dreamscape Hospitality team,” said Adam Patenaude, president of Dreamscape Hospitality. “His wealth of knowledge and proven leadership skills will be instrumental as we continue to expand the Dreamscape portfolio.”

Most recently serving as the director of transitions at Aimbridge Hospitality, Bucholtz has led a cross-functional team through over 350 hotel management transitions across various operational verticals, including large-scale transitions involving more than 50 hotels at one time. During his tenure with Aimbridge, Bucholtz held several roles within the organization, including task force general manager and director of operations.

“I am thrilled to join the Dreamscape Hospitality team and contribute to our mission of operational excellence and providing a best-in-class experience for our guests and stakeholders,” shared Austin Bucholtz.