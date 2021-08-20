Logan Inn in New Hope, Pennsylvania, Completes Renovation and Opens

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania—Landmark Hospitality announces the opening of the Logan Inn in New Hope, Pennsylvania. Established in 1727, the Logan Inn stands as the oldest operating inn in the United States. After two years of construction, Landmark Hospitality completed an expansion and renovation of the property, transforming it into a boutique hotel with entertainment for travelers and locals. The revitalized inn joins Landmark Hospitality’s portfolio of adaptive reuse projects across the tri-state area.

“Central to our mission was maintaining the original craftsmanship while incorporating modern amenities to bridge the historic yet progressive nature of the community together,” says Co-founder and Principal of Landmark Hospitality, Frank Cretella. “The revived Logan Inn serves as a hub for the town of New Hope and welcomes design lovers from around the world to observe its striking artisanal and industrial aesthetic.”

Design and Accommodation

Landmark Hospitality preserved the existing 12,000-square-foot inn and added a 32,000-square-foot adjacent building with a hyphen structure to connect the two. To emphasize the restoration of the structure’s facade, the team opened up the exterior by removing the overhang that previously shielded the inn from street view. This removal revealed the original porches and patio and drew a clear sightline to the newly built property. Featuring a balance of reclaimed wood and various metals, the new building has a fresh look that blends into the aesthetic of the town.

Landmark Hospitality designed a ‘parlour’ to greet guests rather than a traditional hotel lobby. The parlour’s features include oak beam ceilings and exposed brick walls. The color scheme and woodwork blend the buildings’ designs, along with a double reclaimed wood staircase, physically merging the two. The public spaces have a sense of warmth from the industrial-style accent materials, including arched brick in tobacco, black steel, brass, and copper, to various shades of reclaimed wood.

Of the 38 rooms, there are four suites and four rooms with balconies that have direct views of New Hope to allow for one of the town’s pastimes—people watching on Main Street. The bathroom design lends to the look of the space through the freestanding tub, skylights, and marble finishes. Suites feature suspended fireplaces, claw-foot soaking tubs, and mixologist stations with artisanal spirits, house-made mixers, and ice. Each added room is distinct from one another, yet they all share architecture, art, design, and color.

Hotel Programming and Amenities

Beyond the main parlour, guests are welcomed by multiple gathering spaces including an open kitchen, event space, two dining rooms, a cigar lounge, a whiskey lounge, and a bar. Landmark Hospitality created a split-level basement to encourage social interaction with guests and locals. One level has a 3,000-bottle wine cellar, large-scale rock-and-roll art—featuring classic celebrity figures including John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Freddie Mercury, Pat Benetar, Debra Harry, Keith Haring, and David Bowie—and a pool table in the center of the room. The second level has an old-fashioned movie theater with marquee light fixtures, movie posters, and a concession stand.

Guests are welcome to personalize their room through Bluetooth speakers and the option to customize in-room alcohol offerings and pet accommodations. Guests can also check in to their rooms from a phone application that geolocates their arrival. The Logan Inn is familiar for guests through its warm design yet original with its offerings and newly restored and expanded features.

In addition to the experiences the boutique hotel offers through its design, Landmark Hospitality puts the guest first with a program of alternating activities. For example, the inn offers a twist on the traditional British ‘afternoon tea,’ where, instead of serving tea, guests may participate in tasting specialty alcohol on one day, fondue, and champagne on the next, or even roll sushi with the chef.

Ferry + Main

The kitchen-style dining experience at Ferry + Main is by the property’s Executive Chef Greg Vassos.

“I would describe it as primitive cooking with a modern approach,” says Vassos. “We are an open-fire restaurant with several GrillWorks grills which allow us to start as many as four or five fires at one time. We can roast, sear, grill, hang, and smoke, so we use that to our advantage throughout the entire menu. We try to have each menu item interact with the fire while integrating a modern twist.”

Guests can enjoy seasonal small plates cooked on a GrillWorks’ Infierno. The restaurant offers a raw bar, a variety of appetizers including a verde charred octopus and heirloom tomato gazpacho, and a handful of entrees such as duck breast and arugula Eagle Road potato gnocchi. Handcrafted cocktails and beverages are served at the main bar. In line with the industrial aesthetic, the bar’s face comprises copper and stainless steel, with a copper hood above the restaurant’s open kitchen. The dining room holds four round chandeliers.

Weddings and Corporate Events

Logan Inn features a modern wedding venue. Design balanced with a warm atmosphere and food results in events with authenticity. Logan Inn’s features, such as wood ceilings with chandeliers, eight-foot confetti art on the glass windows, and the stone flooring coupled with a cocktail space and whiskey lounge, create a wedding aesthetic. Landmark Hospitality only hosts one wedding a day. Beyond the hotel, bridal parties and guests are invited to explore New Hope through galleries, boutique shops, and restaurants. Couples can have photoshoots throughout the property as well as on the steps of Cannon Square, the river walk, and the bridge to Lambertville.

On the corporate side, Logan Inn provides facilities for business meetings and retreats of any size. The professional theatre has breakout rooms and a business center, as well as on-site rooms in the center of town. Business events at Logan Inn provide companies

with an environment conducive to corporate retreats and events.