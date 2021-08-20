Wellness Offerings Can Create a Holistic Hotel Experience

Across the United States, many travelers believe they need a break. In response, hotels are implementing wellness packages, products, and partnerships to appeal to guests searching for a relaxing vacation or to travel with their health in mind.

Crystal Springs Resort

The Crystal Springs Resort in northern New Jersey launched a health and wellness program that is focused on connecting guests with nature. The property has over 4,000 acres of hiking trails, forests, and golf courses for guests to use. Through the program, activities are available like group reiki, goat yoga, mindful meditation, sound healing, and more. And the program also includes the resort’s culinary program, like nutrition coaching, mixology classes, and kombucha making.

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

For Global Wellness Day, the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills implemented a wellness floor for health-focused guests. The hotel turned its fourth floor into a space with ten wellness rooms, and wellness studio suite, three wellness suites, a private fitness studio, and a well office all on the floor with the spa, Cabana restaurant, pool deck, and fitness center. The hotel also converted a lobby-level meeting and event space into a wellness-focused event space. On the wellness floor, the rooms combine health and wellbeing efforts with specific amenities that help guests stay in tune.

The Godfrey Hotel Boston

Keeping guest needs that stem from the pandemic in mind, The Godfrey Hotel Boston is including wellness features in guestrooms that lessen the impact that traveling has on bodies by implementing STAY WELL guestrooms. STAY WELL guestrooms allow guests to personalize lighting, choose nutritious menu options, and reduce exposure to allergens. In the STAY WELL guestrooms, incorporated are an air diffuser, an air purifier, aromatherapy, a dawn simulator, and an energy light magnifying mirror.

TLEE Spas

Creating two new wellness projects, TLEE Spas is developing a new spa experience for Gurney’s Montauk Resort and a wellness retreat for The Lake House on Canandaigua. At Gurney’s Montauk, TLEE Spas is using the property’s seawater wells and oceanfront location to let mineral-rich waters and seaside spa experiences lead its offerings. And the new Willowbrook Spa at The Lake House on Canandaigua is located on the side of the Finger Lakes in a region known for its agricultural history.

West Hollywood Hotels

West Hollywood Hotels—including Chamberlain West Hollywood, Montrose West Hollywood, Le Parc Suite Hotel, and The Grafton on Sunset—is partnering with skincare company Dermalogica and mobile personal care company Soothe to expand its wellness offerings and experiences. Through the partnerships, Dermalogica is providing skin therapy, and guests at the hotels will receive a complimentary 30-minute facial at the new Dermalogica store in West Hollywood. And Soothe is providing a discount on its services where guests can book spa, massage, haircuts, and spray tan opportunities.