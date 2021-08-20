Sandpiper Hospitality Adds Two Hotels to its Management Portfolio

RICHMOND, Virginia—Sandpiper Hospitality, a Virginia-based hotel management company with expertise in the extended-stay segment, has entered the Colorado market and is expanding its presence in Texas with the addition of two new Savannah Suites Extended Stay hotels, one in Arvada, Colorado, and one in Pleasanton, Texas.

The 116-room metro Denver property has been repositioned as a Suburban Extended Stay hotel, part of the Choice Hotel Group. Sandpiper Hospitality will soon launch a renovation of the Arvada property, including extensive upgrades to guestrooms, public spaces, and the exterior of the hotel. Located near San Antonio, the 64-room Pleasanton, Texas hotel will continue to operate as a Savannah Suites hotel in the short term. Sandpiper Hospitality will relaunch and reposition the hotel in early 2022 with its own extended stay hotel brand. The company has plans for both hotels and has already started making improvements.

“In the first week of operation, we placed a $150,000 piece of business into the Suburban hotel, immediately providing a significant boost to the hotel’s occupancy and revenue,” said Trisha Grisko, corporate director of sales and marketing for Sandpiper Hospitality. “In Pleasanton, we are presented with an amazing opportunity to launch our own new independent hotel brand that will focus on the unique characteristics of extended stay segment while also highlighting what makes each individual location special.”

Both properties were purchased last month by Sandpiper Lodging Trust, a nationally-focused real estate investment trust recognized for specializing in extended stay lodging properties.

“Sandpiper Hospitality is enjoying this period of pronounced growth in the extended stay segment,” said President and CEO Jim Darter. “We have aggressive plans for expansion with third-party management in markets that include California, Florida, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and Minnesota.”

Approved by Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Choice Hotels, and Extended Stay America to manage their select-service and extended stay brands, Sandpiper Hospitality now has a portfolio of 47 open and managed hotels in 13 different states. Last month, Sandpiper Hospitality added the Suburban Extended Stay Hotels brand to its roster with the management contract for North Carolina’s Suburban Extended Stay Hotel Camp Lejeune.

Sandpiper Hospitality continues to demonstrate its ability to combine a flexible approach to third-party management with financial results for its investors and clients.