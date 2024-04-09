DALLAS, Texas—DerbySoft announced it served the connectivity technology provider for the recent launch of MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy. The long-term strategic licensing agreement between Marriott International and MGM Resorts allows guests to book participating MGM Collection resorts on Marriott’s digital platforms, including Marriott’s website and the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app. These resorts also remain available on MGM Resorts’ native channels.

“The development of this technology platform was complicated on many different levels as we had to navigate and integrate capabilities across both companies,” said Sarah Fults, VP of distribution for MGM Resorts. “DerbySoft delivered reliable solutions that will continue to evolve as we roll out various components of our strategic relationship with Marriott.”

This custom integration created by DerbySoft in collaboration with MGM Resorts and Marriott, enables guests to book stays at MGM Collection resorts on Marriott sales channels.

Duane Overgaard, president of connectivity and SVP for DerbySoft, said, “DerbySoft has been developing custom technology projects that enable companies to work together more effectively for over 20 years and is proud to be chosen to complete the connectivity for this project and further expand our relationship with both MGM Resorts and Marriott.”