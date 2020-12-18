Less Is More: New Guestroom Protocols for a New Norm

2 Embracing minimalism.

In an effort to reduce potential surface contamination, many hotels have already or will begin to furnish guestrooms in a more austere manner. This will mean fewer furnishings, wallcoverings, and upholstered surfaces. Sham covers and box springs will be converted to wood or metal box frames that support only the mattress—think platform beds. There will be fewer hangers in the closet and additional pillows and blankets will no longer be stored in-room. Hotels will begin to migrate to solid guestroom flooring in lieu of carpeting. These steps will enable the introduction of intense pulsed xenon UV light and antimicrobial spray robots to sanitize and disinfect the hard surfaces more reliably and quickly.