KSL Resorts Names Greg Kennealey as CEO

IRVINE, California—KSL Resorts (KSLR) announced the appointment of Greg Kennealey as its new chief executive officer. In his new position, Kennealey will oversee the operation, development, and strategic direction of KSLR and its growing portfolio of resort properties. Kennealey succeeds Scott Dalecio, who will step down as CEO but continue as a senior advisor to KSLR and executive chairman of Outrigger Resorts & Hotels.

A former principal and head of hospitality at KSL Capital Partners (KSLCP), Kennealey has served as CEO of Mission Hill Hospitality since its inception in 2021 and will continue in that capacity.

According to Dalecio, “We are immensely proud of our skilled people, their accomplishments, and the growth we have achieved over 30 years and are thrilled to entrust KSL Resorts’ continued strategic expansion to Greg, who has a stellar track record of leadership. We are confident he will be a highly effective and dynamic leader, while additionally creating value and unique experiences.”

Before his 10-year tenure at KSL Capital Partners, Kennealey worked at Strategic Hotels & Resorts, where he oversaw an international portfolio of luxury hotels.

Kennealey said, “I am deeply honored and humbled to follow the successful leadership of Scott Dalecio and to continue the legacy he has built for three decades overseeing many iconic resorts. I look forward to collaborating with our very talented team as we focus on expanding our portfolio as well as working to boost operational efficiencies and innovation.”