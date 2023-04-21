KSL Resorts Announces New Sustainability Program: ‘On Purpose’

IRVINE, California—KSL Resorts announced it has launched a new sustainability program, “On Purpose,” to be rolled out among its portfolio of 11 hotels and resorts, among them Camelback Resort in the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania; Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach, California; Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California; Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California; and Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina in San Diego, California.

While the name and framework are new, the program reinforces existing sustainability initiatives. “All of our properties have increasingly adapted green practices in recent years—making dramatic improvements—but we are thrilled to make it official by introducing this forward-thinking new platform,” said Ian Pullan, executive vice president of asset management West. “Focused on reducing KSL Resorts’ overall carbon footprint, On Purpose was carefully designed to drive positive change and reduce carbon emissions—by both guests and staff—via four core initiatives.”

According to Pullan, On Purpose builds on existing KSL Resorts practices by adapting and reinforcing science-based, measurable, and intentional practices:

Carbon Offsetting: Reduce energy consumption by 10 percent in 2023 over the previous year.

Single-Use Materials: Eliminate all single-use materials at participating resorts by the end of 2023.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: 20 percent waste diversion for each participating property.

Water Usage: 5 percent reduction in water usage by each participating property, with water consumption audits to be conducted companywide.

Additionally, said Pullan, each KSL Resorts property will form, or has already formed, an onsite sustainability committee and will identify a local nature conservation partner.

While the official On Purpose program is new, sustainability efforts have been underway at all KSL Resorts properties for several years, including replacing single-use in-room amenities with larger refillable dispensers at Fairmont Grand Del Mar and Camelback Resort; the elimination of plastic water bottles at Vespera Resort; and the installation of an EDC hot water control system to reduce natural gas consumption and emissions at Sheraton San Diego and the removal of irrigated planters at Vespera Resort.

“Our goal is to build on these eco-friendly successes and ultimately help foster a more sustainable, prosperous, and equitable future for all,” Pullan said.