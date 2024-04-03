Featuring an Eclectic Design and Innovative Amenities

The Moxy Phoenix Downtown | Phoenix, Arizona

The Moxy recently opened in Phoenix’s historic Luhrs Building, one of the downtown’s oldest buildings and a Qualified Opportunity Zone, designed to spur economic development. PEG PHX Jefferson St. LLC, in partnership with an investment group led by PEG Companies and AG Hill, launched the adaptive reuse project once they purchased the Luhrs Building at the end of 2019. PEG collaborated with FFKR Architects and interior design firm Flick-Mars to develop The Moxy’s colorful, playful style. The first floor functions as the lobby—highlighted by a state-of-the-art video wall—as well as a 24/7 F&B outlet, bar, and game room. The bar features local brews and specialty cocktails such as the “Highball 101,” which is made with a special machine unique to Valley of the Sun hospitality venues. Upon check in, guests are offered a complimentary welcome cocktail. Floors two through nine house the guestrooms, each equipped with a 55-inch flat-screen television, built-in USB ports, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Guests also have access to “Plug and Meet” gathering areas with ergonomic seating and presentation capabilities, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and luggage lockers. The Moxy Phoenix Downtown is in proximity to the Valley Metro light rail as well as attractions such as CityScape, The Phoenix Art Museum, Heritage District, and Chase Field.

At First Glance

Opened: December 2023

Rooms: 164

Owner/Operator: PEG PHX Jefferson St. LLC

