Knowland Releases Q2 2022 U.S. Meetings Recovery Forecast Update

ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland released the quarterly update to its U.S. Meetings Recovery Forecast (MRF) and associated Top 25 U.S. Meetings Recovery Forecast (MRF25) showing improved projected performance with a goal of providing the hospitality industry with predictive insights into event recovery over the next three years.

Kristi White, chief product officer, Knowland, said, “Each month of the second quarter realized significant growth. With the exception of a few markets, growth exceeded predictions resulting in a shift in the MRF. Even with ongoing concerns about the economy and COVID variants, the industry is rebounding in an unprecedented way. In Q1, U.S meetings and events volume was flat with the forecast while Q2 overperformed by 25.8 percent more actualized meetings and events. Corporate events are leading the charge in this recovery with several markets already recovered at more than 90 percent of 2019 levels in this segment.”

Knowland’s forecasts provide an overview of how the United States as a whole and the Top 25 Markets, specifically, will move through recovery. Both the overall United States and the Top 25 Markets realized a significant shift in performance. A breakdown of the details is below:

