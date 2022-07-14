Hyatt Expands Relationship With Knowland

ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland announced that Hyatt has expanded its relationship with the company to deliver value across its portfolio. Knowland continues to partner with brands and management companies to expand its data set and enhance its technology. Hyatt is the first global hotel brand to offer its managed and franchised hotels access to the Knowland database through a portfolio-driven program.

This opportunity allows Hyatt to use revenue-generating business tools that provide intelligence within meetings and events booked in its current markets as well as feeder markets. The expanded Knowland relationship standardizes program terms pre-approved for all Hyatt branded hotels, including franchise operators.

“At Hyatt, it’s important to be nimble in our commitment to providing technology for all of our hotels,” said SVP of Events at Hyatt, Steve Enselein. “Access to Knowland data allows our hotel sales teams to generate topline revenue that can maximize profit through group sales, creating value across our portfolio for hotel owners and operators.”

Advertisement

Knowland’s actionable insights increase sales team productivity by evaluating opportunities that fit a property’s needs. Additionally, greater insight into account booking behaviors and trends in target markets can elevate client engagement and increase group business.

“We are excited to work with Hyatt to continue creating value within its entire portfolio, said CEO of Knowland, Jeff Bzdawka. “Knowland is committed to providing our customers with the ongoing expansion of actionable insights and increasing both the depth and breadth of our meeting and events data. This in turn allows sales teams to keep a finger on the pulse of what is happening in today’s competitive landscape.”