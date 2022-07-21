Hotel Indigo Flushing Opens in New York City

Hotel Indigo, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, has expanded its offering in New York City with the brand’s second opening this year and its fourth property overall in the city. Hotel Indigo Flushing is minutes from Flushing Main Street.

The 150-room Hotel Indigo Flushing, managed by Urgo Hotels & Resorts, tells the stories of the community’s past and present, weaving its sights, sounds, and flavors into the design and guest experience. Flushing’s reputation as a cultural melting pot began when it became the setting of the first commercial fruit tree nursery in the United States, grown with seeds sourced on trade routes between China, the Middle East, and Europe. Today, the Taiwanese immigrants who first opened businesses decades ago are joined by international newcomers. Design firm JacksonCreative Group has combined this story with materials and finishes in the hotel’s interiors.

Guests are welcomed by a peach blossom tree art piece and a cascading chandelier in the atrium-style lobby. Each of Hotel Indigo Flushing’s urban guestrooms has a grey and soft yellow color palette as well as peach blossom murals, creating an organic look while hinting at the neighborhood’s past. King Terrace guestrooms have private terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Advertisement

The Hotel Indigo brand is known for its restaurants and bars that are local gems. Botanica Bar & Lounge has a menu of handcrafted cocktails and bites that reference the neighborhood’s global influences, including Handmade Dim Sum.

Carol Hoeller, vice president, global brand management for Hotel Indigo, commented, “The opening of Hotel Indigo Flushing is an exciting development for the fast-growing Hotel Indigo portfolio. We strive to make locals proud with each new opening, celebrating the neighborhood and becoming part of the community. This hotel demonstrates the best of Flushing, both in the design and guest stay, and will provide travelers with an authentic new experience that empowers them to explore.”

Kevin Chang, general manager of Hotel Indigo Flushing, added, “At Hotel Indigo, we believe in creating an experience that is as unique as the neighborhood itself. Distinctive design cues inspired by the local history and surrounding influences give guests a flavor of Flushing before heading off to explore all that the vibrant Borough of Queens has to offer for themselves.”

Tennis enthusiasts traveling to the area for the US Open Tennis Championships, for which IHG Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel sponsor, will appreciate Hotel Indigo Flushing’s proximity to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. A short distance from the subway and the Long Island Rail Road, the hotel also offers access to Manhattan.