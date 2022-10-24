Knowland Partners With UpMail to Create Solutions for Sales Execution

ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland and UpMail announced a solution partnership to enable group sales teams to grow revenue faster and improve the sales execution process.

Sales teams are faced with ongoing challenges, not the least of which is doing more with less staff. The collaboration of the two platforms will enable sellers to work smarter and faster while making market share gains. By understanding what meeting and event opportunities to target, hoteliers can optimize the sales process, shorten the sales cycle, and close more deals.

Grow and expedite the sales pipeline—Account-based selling with targets from Knowland and development tools from UpMail allows hoteliers to manage and grow their sales funnel. Knowland helps to identify which accounts to target, and UpMail enables users to automate communications with templates for discovery, proposals, contracts, and upsells.

Communicate and connect—Helps teams select target accounts with relevant content for prospecting from a digital content library, automate communication cadences, and assess customer engagement and funnel opportunities.

Measure the outcome—Knowland and UpMail platforms provide access to usage reports ensuring the team is using the technology. Managers use dashboard data to make informed sales decisions when assessing future sales efforts to drive growth.

Jeff Bzdawka, CEO, Knowland, said, “Our collaboration provides the ability for our customers to streamline sales efforts at a time when hoteliers need to produce results more quickly and more efficiently. Combining our solution with UpMail will enable sales teams to quickly take action on Knowland account insights with email communication, content, and tracking while streamlining their outreach and reporting efforts.”