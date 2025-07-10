Cronheim Hotel Capital Secures Funds for Construction of AC Hotel Knoxville Downtown

Cronheim Hotel Capital (CHC) has secured $39M for the construction of the AC Hotel Knoxville Downtown. The financing provides up to 75 percent of the total project costs on a non-recourse basis and incorporates a creative CPACE structure with future funding to minimize the total CPACE interest expense.

The property will be developed by Vector Hospitality Inc. Scheduled to open in winter 2026, the seven-story, 161-room AC by Marriott will include flexible, open spaces with modern finishes as well as a rooftop bar and kitchen with panoramic views of Neyland Stadium, Sunsphere, and the surrounding city.

“The AC brand is about creating space with intention—every moment, every material, every detail has purpose,” said Aman Patel, president of Vector Hospitality. “Our vision is to design a hotel that reflects the soul of Knoxville—a city that’s both deeply historic and effortlessly current. We’re honored to help shape this next chapter in its downtown evolution.”

David Turley, president of CHC, noted, “Construction financing remains challenging in the current environment, particularly above 70 percent LTC. Given the strength of the sponsor, flag, and location, we were able to source a number of options that provided attractive leverage for the project. Wasn’t easy, but we are pleased to have delivered a high-leverage construction loan that will bring this project to completion.”