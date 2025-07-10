Finance & DevelopmentCronheim Hotel Capital Secures Funds for Construction of AC Hotel Knoxville Downtown
Finance & DevelopmentFinanceReal EstateFinancing

Cronheim Hotel Capital Secures Funds for Construction of AC Hotel Knoxville Downtown

By LODGING Staff
AC Hotel Knoxville Downtown
Photo Credit: AC Hotel Knoxville Downtown

Cronheim Hotel Capital (CHC) has secured $39M for the construction of the AC Hotel Knoxville Downtown. The financing provides up to 75 percent of the total project costs on a non-recourse basis and incorporates a creative CPACE structure with future funding to minimize the total CPACE interest expense.

The property will be developed by Vector Hospitality Inc. Scheduled to open in winter 2026, the seven-story, 161-room AC by Marriott will include flexible, open spaces with modern finishes as well as a rooftop bar and kitchen with panoramic views of Neyland Stadium, Sunsphere, and the surrounding city.

“The AC brand is about creating space with intention—every moment, every material, every detail has purpose,” said Aman Patel, president of Vector Hospitality. “Our vision is to design a hotel that reflects the soul of Knoxville—a city that’s both deeply historic and effortlessly current. We’re honored to help shape this next chapter in its downtown evolution.”

David Turley, president of CHC, noted, “Construction financing remains challenging in the current environment, particularly above 70 percent LTC. Given the strength of the sponsor, flag, and location, we were able to source a number of options that provided attractive leverage for the project. Wasn’t easy, but we are pleased to have delivered a high-leverage construction loan that will bring this project to completion.”

Previous article
Marriott International Signs Seven-Hotel Deal With Ventive Hospitality
Next article
Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites Tampa Westshore Complete Renovations
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Westshore
Design

Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites Tampa Westshore Complete Renovations

LODGING Staff -
TAMPA, Florida—Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Westshore and Homewood Suites Tampa Westshore announced the completion of multi-million-dollar renovations, debuting refreshed guestrooms, modernized communal spaces, and...
Marriott International Ventive Hospitality
Industry News

Marriott International Signs Seven-Hotel Deal With Ventive Hospitality

LODGING Staff -
MUMBAI, India—Marriott International, Inc. announced it has signed an agreement with Ventive Hospitality to open seven hotels as part of a portfolio deal comprising...
Comings & goings
Comings & Goings

This Week’s Comings & Goings

LODGING Staff -
Davidson Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Jason Reader as chief operating officer. Read more. Highgate announced the appointment of Pete Sams as president. Read...
Technology

Duetto and The Hotels Network Announce Strategic Partnership

LODGING Staff -
SAN FRANCISCO, California—Duetto and The Hotels Network (THN), a Lighthouse company, announced a strategic partnership that enables hoteliers to boost direct bookings and optimize...
Element Bentonville
Finance & Development

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Element Bentonville

LODGING Staff -
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas—Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of Element by Westin, a 107-room four-floor hotel property located in Bentonville, Arkansas. "Element Bentonville, an institutional-grade asset,...
Well House Hamilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Industry News

Crestline Adds The Well House Hamilton to Its Management Portfolio

LODGING Staff -
FAIRFAX, Virginia—Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC has been selected by Vision Realty Group in partnership with Ashley Builders Group to manage The Well House...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Westshore
Design

Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites Tampa Westshore Complete Renovations

LODGING Staff -
Marriott International Ventive Hospitality
Industry News

Marriott International Signs Seven-Hotel Deal With Ventive Hospitality

LODGING Staff -