Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Opens as the First of the Brand in Utah

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the 25-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened its doors, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah and the only hotel directly adjoining the Salt Palace Convention Center. The arrival of one of the city’s largest hotel developments positions Salt Lake City as a destination for hosting events, adding 60,000 square feet of event space just steps from the experiences and outdoor pursuits the city has to offer.

“The development of Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City has been in the works for a long time,” said the hotel’s General Manager, Pina Purpero. “The project was envisioned by Salt Lake County and industry partners more than 10 years ago to address the growing demand of large-scale events. The ethos of the Hyatt Regency brand was a natural fit to bring this vision to life, adding modernity and vibrancy to the city’s central core.”

Located in the downtown area and steps from Main Street, Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City brings together the city’s style with design, tech-enabled conveniences, and spaces that complement the cultural and culinary hub.

Accommodations

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City presents a combination of contemporary and functional design to provide guests with what they need. The hotel has 700 guestrooms and suites, with windows offering views of the city skyline and surrounding mountains. Each guestroom has furnishings, seating areas, internet streaming, a Smart Mirror vanity, and digital room key entry via the World of Hyatt app. When not in the room, guests can use the hotel’s rooftop Sundance Terrace with a pool, cabanas, and firepits, as well as a 24-hour fitness center.

Dining

Four dining venues on property provide variety. Contribution, a street-facing lounge, offers refreshments and shared small plates. The Salt Republic has sit-down meals for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Market has local artisanal snacks on the go. For a more elevated experience, guests can go to the hotel’s sixth-floor rooftop for Executive Chef Tyson Peterson’s recreations of Northern Spanish cuisine with ingredients found in Salt Lake City at Mar | Muntanya.

Meeting Spaces

The hotel is can host both intimate and large-scale gatherings of up to 2,875 people, with the largest indoor hotel ballroom in Salt Lake City and the largest outdoor rooftop space in the city with its Sundance Terrace. Additional meeting spaces include 21 breakout rooms, pre-function areas, and a second ballroom. The space also includes a Broadcast Lounge, one of the first to debut from the Hyatt Regency brand, allowing guests the option to attend a live conference in a hybrid manner.

Artwork

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City has a collection of artwork and commissioned pieces by local creators that combine the downtown atmosphere with the natural elements of Salt Lake City. Guests will find a collection of pieces throughout the property that set the tone and personality of the hotel.

Location

Located near some of the area’s attractions and less than seven miles from the Salt Lake City International Airport, Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City is a short walk to the city’s Main Street, Temple Square, Capitol Theatre, City Creek Center, Vivint Arena, and more. Nine ski resorts are also within reach via a short drive, including Deer Valley and Park City—home to the Sundance Film Festival.