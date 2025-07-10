RobertDouglas Advises TPI Hospitality on Refinancing of Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach

Nashville, Tennessee—RobertDouglas announced that it represented TPI Hospitality as the exclusive advisor on the refinancing of the Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach, a 254-room resort in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The financing, provided by an institutional-grade balance sheet lender, repaid construction financing, returned equity to TPI, and includes an earn-out structure for future proceeds based on performance. Trailing net operating income increased meaningfully from marketing through closing.

The resort includes 254 guestrooms, five food & beverage outlets, and the 60,000-square-foot Fins Up! Beach Club. Located on Estero Island, the property is steps from Times Square, Crescent Beach Park, and the Fort Myers Beach Pier, and is at the center of a market undergoing over $150 million in public infrastructure investment, including a $100 million Times Square revitalization, $40 million beach replenishment, and $17 million pier reconstruction.

“This financing represents a strong endorsement of the asset, the brand, and the sponsor,” said Evan Hurd, principal and managing director at RobertDouglas. “TPI has delivered a truly irreplaceable, institutional-quality resort on one of Florida’s most coveted beachfronts, backed by a category-defining brand in Margaritaville. The lender recognized the long-term value in both the real estate and the operating platform, and we’re proud to have helped structure a transaction that positions all parties for continued success.”

“This refinancing marks a major milestone that positions the asset well to continue achieving strong growth and reach its full potential,” said Chris Flagg, chief investment officer of TPI Hospitality. “RobertDouglas has been a true strategic partner throughout the process. Their deep understanding of both capital markets and hospitality operations helped us unlock significant value from a flagship asset that represents years of vision, investment, and execution by our team.”