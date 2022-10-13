ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland released the quarterly update to its U.S. Meetings Recovery Forecast and associated Top 25 U.S. Meetings Recovery Forecast, showing stable performance pushing slightly ahead of the Q2 2022 forecast.

Kristi White, chief product officer, Knowland, said, “The third quarter was the strongest of the year. Each month the recovery to 2019 has grown, with September nearing 90 percent recovery (89.5 percent). We are poised to reach greater than 90 percent recovery in at least one month in the last quarter. All of this is positioning 2023 to be a year of growth and not just another year of recovery.”

Knowland’s forecasts provide an overview of how the United States as a whole and the top 25 markets specifically will move through recovery.

Advertisement