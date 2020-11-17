Kimpton Releases 2021 Culinary + Cocktail Trend Forecast

SAN FRANCISCO — To refresh its seventh annual Culinary & Cocktail Trend Forecast for 2021, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants released a look back at how the pandemic has impacted food and beverage trends of 2020 and shared predictions for how evolving consumer behavior will shape 2021 trends. It’s no secret that 2020 has been a year unlike any other—from the country’s sourdough and banana bread baking obsession to the viral Dalgona coffee wave and plenty of virtual wine tastings, what we eat and drink has served as a way to safely connect us as a global community. In 2021 consumers can expect a new wave of trends, from the rise of garden goods to a resurgence of health foods, as this pandemic continues to shift the way diners eat, cook, and imbibe.

“We know that diners’ needs have changed—the COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the foodie or at-home chef in many of us. While diners first leaned into comfort and nostalgia, heading into the new year, we’re seeing a return to health and wellness-inspired culinary and cocktail creations,” said Scott Gingerich, Kimpton’s senior vice president of Restaurants & Bars. “This forecast touches on some of the biggest takeaways from 2020, which trends are already starting to fade, and how evolving preferences are driving dining and drinking for 2021.”

To uncover takeaways from 2020 for this year’s trend report, data analysts reviewed in-restaurant, takeout, and room service orders from more than 75 Kimpton restaurants and bars and combined those insights with predictions and analysis from food and beverage leaders across Kimpton restaurants worldwide. Kimpton will use these findings to inspire its offerings for the year ahead and create new experiences and menu items for its guests.

Below are Kimpton’s takeaways for 2020 and predictions for 2021.

Culinary: 2020 Takeaways

Treat Yourself: Restaurant Edition — While consumers cooked more than ever before this year, they missed more elevated or complex meals. This led to a surge in restaurant orders of dishes guests couldn’t execute as easily at home—including prime rib, roast duck, freshly shucked oysters, and paella. The Four Month Dry-Aged NY Strip Steak at Citizen Rail at Kimpton Hotel Born in Denver was also a diner favorite.

Culinary: 2021 Predictions

Comfort Food Will Fade and Health Food Will Reign — Over the last several weeks, Kimpton has already seen a shift away from comfort food towards healthy dishes with fresher ingredients and even more vegan and vegetarian options. Expect healthy, hearty bowls using grains like bulgur or farro, with roasted vegetables and mushrooms and punchy, herbal dressings. Freeze-dried fruits and veggies will also see a surge in popularity. Lastly, expect carob to make a comeback—the plant-based, low sugar, antioxidant-rich ingredient serves as a natural sweetener.

Cocktail/Beverage: 2020 Takeaways

Pour Me a Strong One — Single servings of agave and mezcal were one of three—alongside sparkling wine and Riesling—beverages that saw a big spike in orders. Kimpton also saw a rise in elevated cocktails on-property, as many guests weren’t as comfortable making these at home. To-go and large-format cocktails have also been more popular than ever for takeout. Additionally, the category of “happy hour” (enjoyed outdoors, in-room, or to-go) saw a 17 percent increase year over year, possibly indicating that consumers are looking for more economical options in this challenging economic climate.

Cocktail/Beverage: 2021 Predictions

Mocktails and “Cleaner” Cocktails — Consumers will be looking for fresher, “healthier” cocktails in 2021. Expect to see a demand for dual-purpose mocktails and cocktails with lower ABV and ingredients like honey, ginger, green tea, lemon, vegetables, and herbs. Hard kombucha, spiked seltzers, and CBD in drinks, boozy coffee, natural wines, and lower-calorie wines are also here to stay.

Dining Experience: 2020 Takeaways

More Outdoor Dining Options — Safer, socially distant outdoor dining is unsurprisingly in demand, leading to restaurateurs investing in new outdoor spaces, layouts, and creative experiences. These new or enhanced spaces have created the closest thing to a pre-pandemic dining experience that most people have missed while in quarantine.

— Safer, socially distant outdoor dining is unsurprisingly in demand, leading to restaurateurs investing in new outdoor spaces, layouts, and creative experiences. These new or enhanced spaces have created the closest thing to a pre-pandemic dining experience that most people have missed while in quarantine. Streamlined Menus — To minimize food waste and simplify things for restaurants, Kimpton saw tighter and smaller menus, with an emphasis on verbal daily specials to help expand menus when needed.

— To minimize food waste and simplify things for restaurants, Kimpton saw tighter and smaller menus, with an emphasis on verbal daily specials to help expand menus when needed. Private Dining and Drinking — While banquet dining and business-driven group dinners decreased, private dining soared with a large increase seen year over year as consumers were looking for COVID-friendly isolated dining. At Kimpton Maa Lai Bangkok, hotel management saw success with masked bartenders making Daiquiris, Old Fashioneds, and Manhattans for guests in the safety and privacy of their own room.

Dining Experience: 2021 Predictions

Creative Dining Options to Suit Any Climate — Restaurateurs will continue adding new outdoor dining experiences, even in markets with cold weather. Expect to see every outdoor space reimagined to create unique experiences for guests. For instance, Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester is creating a Winter Garden for guests to enjoy brunch, afternoon tea, and cocktails and Kimpton Maa Lai Bangkok is offering Cycle & Picnic packages so guests can enjoy the outdoors while eating an elevated and tasty meal.

— Restaurateurs will continue adding new outdoor dining experiences, even in markets with cold weather. Expect to see every outdoor space reimagined to create unique experiences for guests. For instance, Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester is creating a Winter Garden for guests to enjoy brunch, afternoon tea, and cocktails and Kimpton Maa Lai Bangkok is offering Cycle & Picnic packages so guests can enjoy the outdoors while eating an elevated and tasty meal. More Intimate, Highly Personalized Event Spaces — From an events perspective, guests are looking for intimate, highly personalized experiences in spaces that are comfortable, warm, and have an inviting atmosphere. Outdoor microweddings have been popular at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia, with personalized, next-level details like a Smoked Out Old-Fashioned Station, customized face masks for every guest, and sunset helicopter rides for the newlyweds.

— From an events perspective, guests are looking for intimate, highly personalized experiences in spaces that are comfortable, warm, and have an inviting atmosphere. Outdoor microweddings have been popular at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia, with personalized, next-level details like a Smoked Out Old-Fashioned Station, customized face masks for every guest, and sunset helicopter rides for the newlyweds. Ambiance Matters More Than Ever — Going out is more of a treat than ever before and, as a result, consumers will see more tented, heated rooftop spaces, leveraging high-quality sound systems and playlists to create a perfect atmosphere for guests. Restaurateurs and bar owners will go all-in on lighting, greenery, landscaping, heating and cooling, and framed-in views. For instance, Kimpton Journeyman Hotel in Milwaukee offers spaced out rooftop dining and drinking with views of the city.

