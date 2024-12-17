MONTERREY, Mexico—Kimpton, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, announces plans for a new boutique luxury hotel and branded residences in the bustling urban destination of Monterrey. As the brand’s sixth property planned for Mexico, Kimpton Monterrey will be located in the new-build mixed-use Torre Rise, set to be the tallest tower in Latin America. It is slated to open in 2026.

Owned by Grupo Alora and operated by Marca Hotel Solutions, Kimpton Monterrey will feature 120 stylish guestrooms as well as 60 private residences, representing IHG’s continued expansion in the branded residences space. In addition to sprawling panoramic views of the surrounding city and Cerro de la Silla, Sierra Madre de Chipinque and Cerro de las Mitras mountains, the design-forward hotel will offer an array of expansive experiences for visitors and locals alike. An onsite wellness center will feature an indoor pool, sauna and massage treatment rooms. Kimpton Monterrey’s inspired restaurant and bar concepts will include a full-service restaurant as well as a lobby lounge on the 16th floor. Additional amenities will include a designated 1,244 square-meter space to host unique meetings and social gatherings. As with all Kimptons, the property will also feature perks such as Kimpton Kickstart morning coffee and tea service, Kimpton Social evening social hour, a “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” program, in-room yoga mats and pet-friendly policies.

Leanne Harwood, SVP and Managing Director of Luxury & Lifestyle Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are delighted to continue growing our luxury and lifestyle presence within Mexico, and Kimpton Monterrey is poised to bring its distinct perspective, refined style and innovative restaurants and bars to this key international market. We are also especially excited to build upon our existing collaboration with Grupo Alora, working together to provide travellers with the inspired experiences and human hospitality for which Kimpton is celebrated globally.”

As Mexico’s second largest economy, Monterrey is a bustling international business hub balanced by breathtaking natural surroundings and a vibrant cultural scene. Guests of Kimpton Monterrey will appreciate its central location near the city’s galleries, shopping destinations, major businesses and companies’ headquarters, as well as medical centers. Situated within Torre Rise, hotel guests and residents alike will also enjoy unparalleled access to the skyscraper’s vast amenities and cutting-edge experiences, including a sky deck, performance center, elevated park, luxury retail and more.

Alejandro Chávez, CEO of Grupo Alora, said: “We are elated with this new signing for several reasons. First and foremost, it strengthens our relationship with IHG Hotels & Resorts, with whom we are already partners in several properties. Second, it will introduce another fantastic IHG brand, Kimpton, to Monterrey – an established economic engine in Mexico that is increasingly becoming a lifestyle and leisure destination. Finally, this partnership provides us with the opportunity to debut not only a world-renowned luxury brand in our city, within a spectacular state-of-the-art mixed-use development, but also an innovative branded residences offering.”

In Mexico, Kimpton Monterrey will join the Kimpton Virgilio in Mexico City, Kimpton Mas Olas Resort & Spa in Todos Santos and Kimpton Aluna Resort in Tulum. Forthcoming openings include Kimpton Tres Rios Riviera Maya, the brand’s first-ever all-inclusive resort, and another boutique hotel in Mexico City’s Polanco neighborhood. The Kimpton brand currently has 78 hotels open globally, with 57 projects in the pipeline.*