SEATTLE, Washington—Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, announced it is undergoing a property-wide renovation, which will introduce contemporary upgrades and reimagine the Hotel Monaco experience.

Hotel Monaco Seattle, owned and operated by InnVest Hotels, is set to upgrade its 189 guestrooms, including 45 junior suites and an Ambassador suite, lobby, public spaces, and outer facade. The on-property restaurant will also debut a new name and concept, highlighting Pacific Northwest ingredients with a focus on freshness and local Seattle products.

Using hints of blue and green throughout the property, the updated design is heavily inspired by the soul of Seattle. With design references to lesser-known local attractions, such as Lake Washington’s Underwater Forest, the updated Hotel Monaco Seattle will offer guests a deeper exploration of the city.

“Seattle’s hospitality landscape is constantly evolving, and this renovation positions the Hotel Monaco Seattle at the forefront,” said Nabeel Toubayly, general manager of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle. “We’re offering guests a beautifully updated space and a completely reimagined experience that still brings the spirit of joy and the same great team that the Hotel Monaco is known for.”

“At InnVest, we take pride in continuously evolving to meet the expectations of our guests and partners, while setting the standard for modern hospitality,” said Lydia Chen, chief executive officer at InnVest Hotels. “The goal of the hotel revamp is to strengthen the Monaco brand within the competitive Seattle market by offering a new standard in the hospitality industry through elevated design and enhanced guest amenities. We’re excited to deliver a refreshed experience that truly redefines what guests can expect from their stay at the Hotel Monaco Seattle.”

Renovations are set to be completed by early June, with a grand re-opening celebration shortly after.