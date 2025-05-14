FREDERICKSBURG, Texas—Kimpton, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, announced its plans with Houston-based DC Partners to develop the brand’s fourth Texas location. Set to open in 2027, Kimpton Fredericksburg will anchor the 22-acre mixed-use development, The Meuse. Named after Fredericksburg’s founder, John O. Meusebach, the development is designed to combine local authenticity with hospitality, retail, and dining destinations.

The 210-room luxury lifestyle hotel will be designed by Dallas-based Merriman Anderson Architects and interior design studio Curioso. The property will also preserve the natural beauty of the Hill Country, as it will include climate systems and native, low-water-consuming landscaping, as well as plumbing fixtures to minimize environmental impact. Kimpton Fredericksburg will also offer multiple dining options, including a full-service restaurant and bar, along with a poolside bar and lounge. Additional amenities will include a 10,000 square-foot resort-style outdoor pool and deck, a fitness center, and a café. As with all Kimptons, the hotel will also include amenities such as Kimpton Social evening social hour, a “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” program, in-room yoga mats, and pet-friendly policies.

Kimpton Fredericksburg, located 90 minutes from Austin and San Antonio, will offer over 18,500 square feet of indoor/outdoor flexible event space, including an event barn, pre-function spaces, meeting rooms, a rooftop lounge, and outdoor gathering areas. With 210 guestrooms, Kimpton Fredericksburg will be the first in the region to pair large-format accommodations and a full-service events program under one roof.

Leanne Harwood, senior vice president and managing director of luxury and lifestyle Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are excited to continue growing our luxury and lifestyle presence within Texas, and Kimpton Fredericksburg will complement our distinct properties and the memorable experiences guests can discover across the state. The Texas Hill Country is celebrated for its warm, welcoming hospitality, and we’re thrilled to bring Kimpton’s vision for human-centered hospitality and unique experiences to this vibrant community together with DC Partners.”

As part of The Meuse, business and leisure travelers staying at Kimpton Fredericksburg will also have access to the mixed-use development’s more than 70,000 square feet of retail and dining space, all designed to complement and serve as an extension of downtown’s Main Street.

Blake Berg, vice president of construction and development of DC Partners, said, “Bringing a project of this scale to Fredericksburg required a deep commitment to honoring the city’s heritage and character. Every detail of The Meuse has been carefully considered to ensure it complements the charm and authenticity of the Hill Country. Kimpton Fredericksburg will be an integral part of this vision, delivering an elevated and well-curated hospitality experience that feels both distinctive and deeply connected to the local community.”

In Texas, Kimpton Fredericksburg will join the recently opened Kimpton Santo Hotel in San Antonio as well as Kimpton Pittman Hotel and Kimpton Harper Hotel, both located in Fort Worth. The Kimpton brand currently has 79 hotels open globally, with 61 projects in the pipeline. Additional IHG luxury and lifestyle properties across the state include the new InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk and InterContinental Houston.