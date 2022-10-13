Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Establishes Family Meal Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO—Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, introduced its Family Meal campaign timed to the holiday season. Launching November 3 and running throughout December 31, participating Kimpton restaurants and bars will serve Family Meal through prix fixe menus and menu items created by various members of its culinary teams. A portion of all Family Meal proceeds will benefit the non-profit organization No Kid Hungry, which is working to end childhood hunger in the United States.

Family Meal will embrace Kimpton’s commitment to creating connections by bringing together close friends and family for a culinary experience. Each restaurant’s prix fixe menus and featured menu items are personal recipes and familial dishes curated by members of each restaurant’s culinary team, not just its executive chef. Family Meal will reinforce the importance of in-person experiences and storytelling that can only be had when gathering together. Select Kimpton restaurants will also give back to their community by donating a Family Meal to a local shelter.

“Kimpton believes that food can be a powerful force for not only human connection but also change,” said Scott Gingerich, senior vice president of restaurants and bars at Kimpton. “In the last few years, holiday traditions have naturally shifted and people are eager to create new memories. The best memories are made around the table, so our goal with Family Meal is to create new heartfelt connections over beloved dishes to benefit a very worthy cause.”

To celebrate the launch of the campaign, Kimpton will host a one-night Family Meal event at select restaurants: Angeline’s in Charlotte, North Carolina; King Tide Fish & Shell in Portland, Oregon; Henley in Nashville, Tennesee; and Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails in Phoenix, Arizona. Each event will be hosted by the restaurant’s executive chef and will offer guests a multi-course dinner and pairing experience complete with live entertainment.

The 2022 Kimpton Restaurants & Bars Participating in Family Meal Include:

King Tide Fish & Shell at Kimpton RiverPlace Hotel in Portland*

Henley at Kimpton Aertson Hotel in Nashville*

The Commoner at Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh*

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails at Hotel Palomar Phoenix*

Angeline’s at Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel in Charlotte*

The Betty at Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Atlanta

Seawell Fish & Oyster at Kimpton Angler Hotel in Miami

The Social Club at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami

Cobalt & Heaton’s at Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa

Boleo at Kimpton Gray Hotel in Chicago

Fisk & Co at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Chicago

Coccoloba at Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa in Grand Cayman

Jane Q at The Kimpton Everly Hotel in Los Angeles

Peacock Room at Kimpton Hotel Fontenot in New Orleans

Elm and Good at Kimpton Pittman in Dallas

Bambara at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City

Il Solito at Kimpton Hotel Vintage Portland

Area 31 at Kimpton Epic in Miami

Panzano at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver

Shaker + Spear at Kimpton Palladian Hotel in Seattle

*Denotes a prix fixe menu, all else will feature a single dish.