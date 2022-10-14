BWH Hotel Group Adds SureStay Plus Hotels in California and Florida

UPLAND, California, and ORLANDO, Florida — BWH Hotel Group recently announced the openings of two SureStay Plus properties: the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Upland in California and the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Orlando Lake Buena Vista in Florida. SureStay Plus is part of SureStay Hotel Group, which encompasses four distinctive brands catered to traditional and longer-stay travelers.

SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Upland

Following a nearly $4 million renovation, the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Upland in Upland, California, will hold its grand opening event on October 17, 2022. The hotel features 115 guestrooms with large flat-screen televisions, microwaves, and mini fridges, and amenities including an outdoor pool, fitness center, guest laundry, meeting room, business center with complimentary printing and faxing, complimentary hot breakfast, and free wireless internet.

The property’s location is optimal for guests interested in exploring some of Southern California’s most popular attractions. Located not far from Los Angeles and Anaheim, guests can reach Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, Angel Stadium, and Downtown Los Angeles. Ontario International Airport is a short drive from the hotel, as are the offices of Frito-Lay Inc. and Coca-Cola Bottling Company.

Advertisement

“Our hotel offers a comfortable stay with beautifully renovated guestrooms and facilities,” said David Fee, the hotel’s director of operations. “Guests of our hotel will appreciate our central location, near a variety of popular attractions.”

SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Orlando Lake Buena Vista

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Orlando Lake Buena Vista opened its doors in Orlando, Florida. Owned by Jumani Hospitality Group and located at 8200 Palm Parkway, the all-suite hotel has 123 suites, each with a separate living area and kitchenette. The property also offers three meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 60 guests, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, complimentary hot breakfast, a guest laundry facility, a business center, and free wireless internet.

The property is a short drive from Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Sea World, Legoland, the Orlando Convention Center, and Icon Park. The hotel offers shuttle service to many of the nearby amusement parks.

“Our hotel offers the most rewarding value, quality, and best service for those who like to travel simply and casually,” said the hotel’s General Manager Rich Heideman. “Guests of our hotel will appreciate our outstanding location near popular Orlando attractions, complimentary amenities, including hot breakfast, and high-speed internet throughout the hotel.”