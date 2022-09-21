Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Signs First All-Inclusive Resort

SAN FRANCISCO—IHG Hotels & Resorts announced a new endeavor for Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants with the signing of its first all-inclusive resort. Kimpton continues to grow beyond its original model while maintaining its quality and ethos. Together with the resort’s owner, Sunset World, and operator, Playa Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort, Spa & Nature Park will come to Riviera Maya’s Playa del Carmen in early 2024.

Originally opened in November 2008, Kimpton Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort, Spa & Nature Park will have a rebrand of the resort but also an interior renovation of its 255 guestrooms, suites, and villas. Guests of the all-inclusive resort will have amenities and activities such as 11 culinary concepts, five swimming pools, private beach access, a spa, a fitness center, and several family-friendly facilities ranging from a Kids Club to water sports. The resort also will house a total of 26,200 square feet of meetings and events space across 12 rooms.

“This development is testament to Kimpton’s continued growth and broad resonance,” said Kimpton CEO Mike DeFrino. “We couldn’t have found better partners than Sunset World and Playa Hotels & Resorts to bring our first all-inclusive resort to life, and believe our special brand of boutique hospitality will translate perfectly in this renowned part of Mexico.”

Throughout the resort and nature park, there are 10 cenotes, more than 90 species of animals, and 120 species of plants. Tres Ríos is governed by strict environmental regulations for sustainable tourism.

Kimpton Hacienda Tres Ríos guests can use the resort’s beaches and explore the grounds, whether through swimming, snorkeling, or kayaking via guided tours of the mangrove forests. Those looking to take in Riviera Maya and Playa del Carmen beyond the resort can visit the area’s Mayan ruins, golf courses, shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

“We are thrilled to join this venture with Playa Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels,” said Sunset World Vice President of New Development and Board Member Daniel Arroyo. “With 30 years in the hotel industry, we know that one must continue to reinvent our business. We are confident that this new venture will provide new and unique experiences to our guests.”

Playa Hotels & Resorts currently manages more than 10 hotels in Mexico. They’ve assisted with developing brands such as Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, and Wyndham Alltra. The Hacienda Tres Rios marks Playa’s first resort with Kimpton.

“Playa is delighted to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts on the first ever Kimpton all-inclusive,” said Fernando Mulet, executive vice president and chief investment officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts. “With Kimpton’s vision and our proven execution, this new all-inclusive high-end boutique brand is a welcomed addition to our portfolio of resorts. We are equally grateful for the confidence of Sunset World in allowing us to reposition and manage their environmentally responsible luxury resort.”

While marking the first all-inclusive for the brand, Kimpton Hacienda Tres Ríos will join the 72-room Kimpton Aluna Hotel as Kimpton’s second property in Riviera Maya. The Kimpton brand continues to grow in the Americas and internationally, with more than 25 Kimpton hotels across 20 new global destinations, including Mexico City, Roatan, Bali, and Shanghai, scheduled to open in the next three to five years.