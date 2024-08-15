Italian Inspirations in a SoCal Setting

In June, the Fairmont Grand Del Mar unveiled its reimagined lobby lounge, library, and bar, designed in partnership with Los Angeles-based design firm Bishop Pass. The spaces allude to opulent Italian palazzos, featuring new neo-baroque and rococo detailed furnishings, and to the local setting. “We were very much inspired by the existing architecture of the Grand Del Mar and its location in Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve as well as the great palaces and villas of Italy,” said Stephen C. Knight, principal and design director at Bishop Pass. The design team traveled to Italy for both inspiration and sourcing items for the spaces. “We introduced three patterns of custom damask between the bar, lounge, and reception spaces—each inspired by our travels in Italy,” said Knight. “The color scheme of reds, golds, and green was very much inspired by traditional Italian design, but we accented those finishes with tones of sage and rosemary to bring the nature of the surrounding canyon inside.” At the same time, the project preserved many existing design elements and furnishings. “We chose to keep most finishes intact including the stenciling, marble arches, and limestone fireplaces, choosing to add layers to these existing elements for hierarchy,” he explained. “To be more sustainable, our strategy from the beginning was to reuse or refinish several case good pieces and tables as well as a handful of soft good items. These items were refinished and reupholstered locally, which allowed us the opportunity to introduce some of the more exotic features like the imported chandeliers.” Most of the goods are custom work from locally based Composition Hospitality, while the custom brass lighting and lamps are also from a local vendor, iWorks.

1 Enhanced Fireplaces “At the limestone fireplaces, we introduced new wood paneling, gilding, and antique mirror details to make the mantles more of a focal element in the space,” Knight said. 2 Imported Fixtures Murano Glass chandeliers, lamps, and mirrors were sourced from Sogni DI Cristallo out of Venice, Italy. 3 Damask Patterns The design team incorporated three patterns of custom damask upholstery throughout the lobby, bar, and library, inspired by their travels to Italy. 4 Custom Carpeting The large lobby area rugs were custom-made by Blended LA. Leather by Moore and Giles. 5 Italian Architecture The renovation preserved the Fairmont Grand Del Mar’s fundamental style, which evokes the great palaces of Venice with hand stenciled ceilings, gothic arches, and heavy marble detailing.