ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland and Amadeus presented metrics from the companies’ Hospitality Group and Business Performance Index. For the second quarter of 2024, the Index shows overall health of 105.5 percent year-over-year (YOY.) This is the first time the overall Index has exceeded 100 percent, reflecting continued industry health across all reported indices. In addition, 22 of the top 25 U.S. markets have achieved 100 percent or more in overall performance compared to the same time in 2023.

Las Vegas, Nevada | 117.9 percent Seattle, Washington | 117.6 percent Nashville, Tennesee | 114.2 percent Detroit, Michigan | 110.2 percent Houston, Texas | 108.9 percent Miami, Florida | 108.2 percent Washington, D.C. | 108.0 percent Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | 107.4 percent Tampa, Florida | 107.0 percent New York City, New York | 106.6 percent Dallas, Texas | 106.2 percent San Francisco, California | 105.9 percent Boston, Massachusetts | 105.6 percent Phoenix, Arizona | 104.5 percent Denver, Colorado | 104.4 percent Minneapolis, Minnesota | 104.3 percent San Diego, California | 103.9 percent Chicago, Illinois | 103.8 percent Atlanta, Georgia | 103.7 percent St. Louis, Missouri | 103.6 percent San Antonio, Texas | 102.9 percent Austin, Texas | 102.7 percent

While these were the top growth markets overall, 21 of the top 25 markets achieved 100 percent or more growth in the group segment for Q2 2024 compared to the same period last year. This reflects continued growth for seven consecutive quarters. The top group growth markets were Las Vegas, Nevada (125.7 percent); Detroit, Michigan (122.2 percent); and Seattle, Washington (117.8 percent).

The Index combines event data from the Knowland platform with hotel booking data from Amadeus’ Demand360 business intelligence solution to provide aggregate views of the drivers of hotel performance. The aggregated index reflects performance or “health” for all segments—group, corporate negotiated, global distribution system (GDS), and events. It offers filters for event market segments and booking industries, empowering hoteliers, destinations, and convention and visitor bureaus to adapt strategies effectively.

Key insights from the Index are as follows: