Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C., is home to the world’s embassies and known for its celebration of international cultures. The Ven at Embassy Row, Washington D.C., a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, exudes the area’s same liveliness through its design and concept. Inspired by hygge, a Norwegian and Danish concept that promotes wellbeing and ease, the 231-guestroom property has floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Massachusetts Avenue and a lobby designed to encourage socialization. Guests can come together to enjoy an on-demand craft tea service through local partner Valley Brook Tea, which allows travelers to create personalized sachet bags with scents inspired by international cultures. Public areas use bright pops of color against wooden tones for a minimal yet comfortable style.

The Ven has a gallery with a rotating collection of local, national, and international artists, including a digital light installation of the Northern Lights that shows four times per day, and The Exchange, a giftshop stocking ethically and locally sourced goods. Upcoming food and beverage outlets will include the Ven Café coffee station and Pulp & Press juice and breakfast concept, which is currently operating with limited hours. This summer, the Ven will debut a rooftop pool and bar, and in the fall, open Fred & Stilla, a living room-inspired restaurant. For both locals and travelers alike, the property has three flexible meetings and events spaces and access to a scooter rental space.

The Ven has 231 guestrooms, opened in March 2021, and is managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts.

