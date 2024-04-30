Red Roof®, the leader in economy lodging, has announced the opening of the Red Roof PLUS+® San Antonio Northeast at 11526 North Interstate 35 in San Antonio.

Owner ShreeGanesha, Inc. completed a number of renovations to the property, which included new paint throughout, updated guest room and public bathrooms, new bedding, new guest room and lobby furniture, new flooring throughout and a new coffee bar.

Conveniently located off Interstate 35, the 59-room Red Roof PLUS+ San Antonio Northeast offers guests free Wi-Fi, free expanded cable, a coin laundry and free coffee in the lobby.

Red Roof PLUS+ San Antonio Northeast is a pet-friendly hotel.

Advertisement

The hotel is located near a number of area landmarks and destinations, including Riverwalk – San Antonio, Morgan’s Wonderland, Toepperwein Medical Center, Randolph Air Force Base, Methodist Hospital Northeast, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, SeaWorld San Antonio and LEGOLAND Discovery Center. San Antonio International Airport (SAT) is a short drive away.

Red Roof PLUS+ San Antonio Northeast participates in RediRewards® from Red Roof that goes beyond free nights with benefits members can use every day! Members may use their RediPoints on the RediShop catalog for gift cards and/or other merchandise; RediSave 30% on their room rate when they combine points with other payment; and have RediAccess to discount coupons across thousands of retail, entertainment, and service categories. The Red Roof PLUS+ San Antonio Northeast also participates in Red Roof’s RediClean® program, designed to help keep guests and staff safe.