The George Hotel Opens in Georgetown, South Carolina

CHARLESTON, South Carolina—The Indigo Road Hospitality Group has opened The George Hotel, a 56-key boutique property in Georgetown, South Carolina. The George represents milestones for both The Indigo Road and the city of Georgetown—it is the first hotel to open and operate on the city’s Front Street in more than 50 years, as well as The Indigo Road’s first property to open in the company’s home state of South Carolina. The hotel was developed by Winyah Properties and is operated by The Indigo Road. Georgetown is the third-oldest city in South Carolina, as well as the state’s second-largest seaport. The city’s Front Street faces Winyah Bay.

The George was developed to complement Georgetown’s heritage. Forty-two of the hotel’s 56 guestrooms are water-facing. The design is inspired by the surrounding 18th and 19th-century architecture and natural environment. The hotel also houses a collection of vintage and new furnishings, from historic fabrics and textures to paintings and items from local artists, all curated by Jenny Keenan Design.

The George’s amenities include The Independent, an ingredient-driven, seafood restaurant, and raw bar including the Lowcountry’s surrounding local fisherman, farmers, and purveyors; the outdoor bar, Eliza’s, an on-site event space; and a lawn that overlooks the bay.

“We are proud of our partnership with Winyah Hospitality and of being a part of bringing this hotel to life in historic Georgetown,” said Gabriel Perez, COO of The Indigo Road’s lodging division. “The thoughtful design, culinary offerings, and engaging amenities complement the Front Street district, and I cannot wait for guests to experience everything The George has to offer.”

“Our goal with any hotel is to always collaborate with and enrich the local community,” said Steve Palmer, The Indigo Road’s founder and chief visionary officer. “The George represents an incredible opportunity for Georgetown, especially because this is the first time this location has been home to a hotel in more than 50 years. We are already seeing the impact this property has on the Front Street district and tourism in the city as a whole.”