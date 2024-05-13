Red Lion Gillette and Sonesta Grand Rapids Open

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Red Lion Gillette and Sonesta Grand Rapids. Red Lion Gillette is a 159-room, select-service value hotel in Gillette, Wyoming. Sonesta Grand Rapids Airport is a 183-room upscale property in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“We are excited to open the first Sonesta hotels in Gillette, Wyoming, and Grand Rapids, Michigan,” said Norman Leslie, co-founder of Lodging Opportunity Fund and Legendary Capital. “We see immense opportunity for growth in both of these markets catering to both busy corporate travelers and on-the-go leisure guests. We are proud to introduce two of the brands offered by Sonesta.”

“Sonesta’s portfolio continues expanding with the opening of both Red Lion Gillette in late March and Sonesta Grand Rapids last week,” said Keith Pierce, EVP and president franchise and development, Sonesta. “Establishing a Sonesta presence in Gillette and Grand Rapids underscores our commitment to growing the brand’s footprint and portfolio globally to reach consumers and owners across primary urban, secondary, and tertiary markets.”

“We continue to expand our strong franchisee relationships by leveraging our unique experience as owners and operators,” added Brian Quinn, chief development officer, Sonesta. “Franchisees recognize that our brands are designed to meet consumer and owner demands and that our fast, friendly, and flexible approach helps to speed conversion to market for each location.”