IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, today announced the opening of its first dual-branded avid hotels and Candlewood Suites property in North Platte, Neb., following the prototype’s launch in 2021.

Operating under the ownership of Nightcap Management, LLC, avid hotel and Candlewood Suites North Platte marks the first milestone in an exciting growth trajectory for the dual-brand pairing, with more than 40 additional hotels in the pipeline. Other upcoming dual-branded avid hotels and Candlewood Suites openings this year include Fort Payne, Ala., and West Memphis, Ark.

The 123-room, pet-friendly avid hotel and Candlewood Suites North Platte seamlessly blends hallmark elements from both brands throughout its public areas. These include a 24 hr. Market and bean-to-cup coffee along with complimentary ‘Good all round’ hot breakfast from avid hotels, as well as the outdoor Gazebo Grill and free laundry facilities from Candlewood Suites. Additional amenities include a pool and a large fitness center. Among the 57 avid hotel rooms, guests can expect thoughtfully designed, right-sized accommodations with sound-reducing features, while the 66 Candlewood Suites rooms offer studio and one-bedroom suites complete with fully-equipped kitchens and spacious living areas.

Michael Works, Owner, Nightcap Management, LCC, said: “When the avid hotels and Candlewood Suites prototype was unveiled, we jumped at the opportunity to open the first of this dual-brand pairing. This midscale, limited service and extended stay offering will allow us to accommodate a wider range of travelers and deliver top-notch amenities as well as stress-free comfort with every stay. We are excited and appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with IHG once again to bring this pairing of hotels to life.”

The innovative dual-brand concept – combining IHG’s fastest-growing, new build brand with one of the most well-known extended stay brands in the industry – is already capturing the attention of both new and veteran IHG owners while driving growth for both avid hotels and Candlewood Suites. Nearly 30 percent of all avid hotels and 27 percent of all Candlewood Suites in the Americas pipeline are adopting this new prototype – helping avid hotels in its commitment to triple its regional estate in the coming years and Candlewood Suites build upon its roster of more than 520 open or in pipeline Americas hotels.

Jennifer Gribble, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Mainstream Brands, IHG, said: “We have an exciting line-up of openings with this new dual-brand pairing across the U.S. and Mexico in the coming years. By combining these two brands, we now can cater to two complementary demand segments under one roof. This allows us to not only mitigate rising costs and maximize potential returns for our owners, but also introduce both short- and long-term guests to new brands and offerings by pairing them with ones they already recognize and trust.”

The dual-branded hotel’s convenient location furthers its attraction for both transient and extended-stay travelers. Professional visitors can enjoy a short trip to the local corporate offices of Union Pacific Railroad and Great Plains Health, while adventure seekers can make a short trek to Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park and State Recreation Area for a day of hiking or fishing.