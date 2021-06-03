This Week’s Comings & Goings

Chesapeake Hospitality has promoted Steve Smith to chief strategy officer and Clifford Ferrara to chief commercial officer. Smith and Ferrara were previously executive vice president and executive vice president of sales and revenue generation, respectively. Smith is leading accounting and IT divisions, and Ferrara is responsible for Chesapeake’s commercial activities.

Remington Hotels has announced Jason Reader as senior vice president of operations; in this position, Reader is working on brand relations and management for the eastern United States. Before joining Remington, Reader was chief operating officer for Magna Hospitality and also spent 15 years with Pyramid Hotel Group during his career.

Kimberly Ali is joining Marin Management, Inc., as vice president of business development. Ali is leading the company’s portfolio expansion and positioning the company for revenue optimization. Before her new position at Marin Management, Inc., Ali was an asset manager of hospitality for Empire USA, LLC.

Advertisement

Kona Kai Resort & Spa, a Noble House Hotels & Resorts property, has named Scott Ostrander general manager of the property. Ostrander has over 30 years of hospitality industry experience, most recently serving as vice president of operations and asset management for Urban Commons/Eagle Hospitality REIT.

Ryan Parker will serve as general manager of The Shay, a Destination by Hyatt hotel in Los Angeles, California, as the property works toward opening in fall 2021. Throughout his career, Parker was general manager for boutique hotels including Huntington Hotel on Nob Hill and Canary Hotel in Santa Barbara.

Reopening July 1, 2021, Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii, has announced Clayton van Hooijdonk as the property’s new resort manager. Before joining Turtle Bay Resort, van Hooijdonk oversaw a food and beverage renovation as director of food and beverage for the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California.

Laurayne Croke has been appointed to complex director of sales and marketing for the Southernmost Beach Resort and the Marker Key West Harbor Resort in Key West, Florida, by PebbleBrook Hotel Trust. Croke is responsible for the hotels’ sales and marketing, public relations, and social media efforts.

Natalie Cohee has been named executive chef for the Margaritaville Resort Times Square, and she will oversee the direction, menu conception and development, and talent management for the property’s five food and beverage outlets. Cohee worked as executive chef for the DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando and SeaWorld before Margaritaville.

Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, an Autograph Collection Hotel in San Juan Capistrano, California, has named Fernando Jaime director of event planning and operations and Rod Gopiao director of food and beverage. Jaime is leading event execution and Gopiao is overseeing the dining experiences on the property.

Salmon Falls Resort in Ketchikan, Alaska, is welcoming Executive Chef Jordan Swiler to oversee operations, development, and programming. In addition, sister property Edgewater Inn Restaurant & Marina is welcoming Hamodi Siam to the same role. Both chefs have worked at prestigious restaurants throughout their careers.

Marya Moore has been appointed to director of food and beverage of the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa, where she will lead operations and team members for the property’s restaurants, catering services, and events. In this position, she is also responsible for maximizing profits and guest experiences.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants has named multiple hires to a variety of properties in its portfolio: Kristin Beringson is the executive chef for Henley at the Kimpton Aertson Hotel in Nashville, Eric Brownlee is the executive chef of The Katherine Brasserie & Bar at the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel in Winston-Salem, and Andrea Ambroze is director of sales and marketing for the Kimpton Pittman Hotel in Dallas.

Sage Hospitality Group has made multiple hires to its Sage Hotel Management team, including Dexter Tom and Gavin Royster as vice president of business development and Raina Taillon as director of feasibility and business development. In addition, Sage Restaurant Concepts has named Matt Stuhl vice president of operations.

Jared Smith has been named president of Alterra Mountain Company, where he will assist in the development of the company’s 15 destinations. Smith is also leading employee relations and profitability for the company. Previously Smith spent over 15 years at Live National Entertainment, most recently as president and global chairman of Ticketmaster.

John Watts has been named vice president of hospitality for Mills James, where he will be responsible for positioning the company’s hospitality audiovisual services portfolio. Watts has over 20 years of experience in the hospitality audiovisual space, developing a regional portfolio of 11 into 100 properties in North America.

Hospitality interior design, branding, and procurement firm Interior Image Group has named Bill Wooten senior vice president of sales, where he will develop sales strategies and processes to support business development. Wooten previously spent over 20 years at D.L. Couch, a textiles and wall coverings manufacture.