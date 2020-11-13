InterContinental New York Times Square Renovates and Reopens

NEW YORK — The team behind the InterContinental New York Times Square—which reopened on October 9, 2020, with newly expanded IHG Way of Clean protocols in place—recently announced a multi-million-dollar renovation encompassing a refresh of the property’s 607 guestrooms, public hallways, The Stinger Cocktail Bar and Kitchen by Chef Todd English, and 13,000 square feet of meeting spaces by 2021.

Enhanced IHG Way of Clean protocols, developed in partnership with the highly respected Cleveland Clinic, include an onsite Clean Champion to ensure elevated cleanliness standards are met consistently; face coverings required in all public spaces; reduced contact check-in, sanitized key cards, and paperless check out; text message communication between guests and hotel staff; sanitizer stations throughout public areas, including a dedicated sanitizing station on each floor; and transitioning all in-room collateral (menus, brochures, etc.) to a digital format.

“Our team is well-versed in the amplified IHG Way of Clean protocols, with proven success operating under the new hygiene standards,” said Gul Turkmenoglu, the hotel’s general manager. “During April and May, we housed more than 100 frontline healthcare workers. Surveys from these guests rated the hotel with a score of 100 percent for COVID preparedness and 90 percent for cleanliness—a very positive sign that what we are doing is effective.”

Turkmenoglu added that the guestroom refresh, led by design studio Jeffrey Beers International, “provides added reassurance to guests that staying at InterContinental Times Square is a safe and clean experience.”

Jeffrey Beers International curated a “Midtown from Above” concept with each guestroom designed to feel like a retreat from the streets of New York City. Aesthetically, the rooms include a new soft color palette of beige, silver, and blue with a silver wall covering to complement the existing warm wood elements. In addition to new Beautyrest Black Napa Luxury Firm Pillowtop mattresses, beds have new leatherette upholstered panels on the headboard. Bathrooms include walk-in rain showers with blue accents to bring the color theme together from the room. The guestrooms are complete with a new carpet design—a grid-like pattern to appear as an abstract aerial view of the city—and Smart TVs. The rooms are designed to be noise-free and are each equipped with high-performance windows that comply with InterContinental New York Times Square’s LEED certification.

The new design flows into the guest corridors with a similar color palette as the guestrooms. The carpet is a contemporary twist on a classic chevron pattern, integrating a vibrant striation inspired by the fast pace of New York City.

The property is also renovating The Stinger Cocktail Bar and Kitchen and 13,000 square feet of meeting spaces.

