WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Hotel & Lodging Foundation (AHLAF) today announced that Ecolab, Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services, has hit the $500,000 mark in academic and professional scholarships awarded through the annual AHLAF Ecolab Hospitality Scholarship Program. More than 350 students and current hotel employees across the country have received a scholarship through the program.

Support for the Foundation builds on Ecolab’s long-standing relationship with the AHLA and commitment to the hospitality industry. In addition to the scholarship program, Ecolab is renewing its partnership commitment with the Foundation.

“We are extremely grateful for Ecolab’s partnership, expertise, and generous support for the lodging industry,” said Rosanna Maietta, AHLA Foundation president. “Ecolab’s grants support countless individuals around the country and set them on a pathway to a lifelong career in an industry grounded in the service of others.”

The Ecolab Hospitality Scholarship Program was established in 1996 as a commitment to the lodging industry and to support the development of its future leaders. The AHLA Foundation disburses the Ecolab Hospitality Scholarship annually to undergraduate hospitality management majors at colleges and universities across the U.S. Students are chosen based on academics, financial need, relevant work experience, extracurricular activities, personal attributes, and a passion to pursue a career in the hotel and lodging industry. Additionally, Ecolab supports current hospitality employees by providing professional development scholarships that allow them to advance their skillset through professional certifications.

“The AHLA Foundation and Ecolab have been partners for many years, and we are proud to continue our collaboration and support for the industry now more than ever,” said Greg Cocchiarella, Ecolab’s vice president of industry relations. “We are pleased to support these dedicated students and employees as they work to advance the hospitality industry, which is vital to our global economy.”

Throughout the years, Ecolab’s investments have helped students get one step closer to their dreams by providing much needed financial support. A few of their stories are highlighted below:

Roxana Castillo , 26, from Washington, D.C., spent countless hours applying for scholarships to help her afford her dream of obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management and Tourism at the University of the District of Columbia. As an immigrant and full-time worker in the hospitality industry, she looks forward to making a difference in the lives of others and knows that this scholarship will bring her one step closer to her dream.

, 26, from Washington, D.C., spent countless hours applying for scholarships to help her afford her dream of obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management and Tourism at the University of the District of Columbia. As an immigrant and full-time worker in the hospitality industry, she looks forward to making a difference in the lives of others and knows that this scholarship will bring her one step closer to her dream. Moises Lobaton , 20, from Orlando, Fla., frequently finds himself in the service of others, whether it is while working in the hospitality industry or doing undergraduate mentoring. He hopes to one day become a general manager and work toward bridging the gap between underrepresented minorities and employment opportunities in the industry.

, 20, from Orlando, Fla., frequently finds himself in the service of others, whether it is while working in the hospitality industry or doing undergraduate mentoring. He hopes to one day become a general manager and work toward bridging the gap between underrepresented minorities and employment opportunities in the industry. Canisha Pope, 29, from Princess Anne, Md., is planning on becoming an event manager at a hotel and one day owning her own event planning business, even as COVID significantly impacts the event industry. The Ecolab Hospitality Scholarship comes at a time when her other financial aid for the year has been exhausted, and the scholarship allows her to graduate next May. She hopes to one day repay the favor by helping her peers in the hospitality industry achieve their goals just like Ecolab has helped her.

Evan Nitroy, 20, from Philadelphia, Pa., is a sophomore at Temple University and is enrolled in The School of Sports, Tourism and Hospitality Management. He plans to take what he is learning in the classroom to create and scale event programs that implement supports and healthy living to underprivileged children. By receiving the Ecolab Hospitality Scholarship, he believes he is one step closer to that dream.

The AHLA Foundation awarded $1 million in academic scholarships for the 2020/2021 scholarship season and will begin accepting applications for the 2021/2022 scholarship season on November 16, 2020.

