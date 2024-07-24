AHLA Launches Hospitality Law Database

WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced the launch of its Hospitality Law Database, which gives hoteliers quick access to a nationwide compendium of state and local laws that impact hotel operations.

This new online tool will help hotel owners, managers, human resources professionals, lawyers, and others navigate and abide by the ever-changing patchwork of state and local laws that affect the hotel industry.

Tracking laws across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the top 25 U.S. hotel markets, AHLA’s growing Hospitality Law Database makes it easy to filter hotel-related laws by both topic and jurisdiction. AHLA members and others can access the database here.

“AHLA is laser focused on advocacy in support of legislation to protect and promote the hotel industry,” said AHLA Interim President & CEO Kevin Carey. “AHLA’s new Hospitality Law Database is a natural extension of our robust advocacy efforts, giving members easy access to the laws governing operations in the states and key markets where they operate. The database will be a vital tool as we continue to push for policies to keep our industry – and the millions of people it employs – moving forward.”