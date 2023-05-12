InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile Announces Renovation

CHICAGO—InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile announced a renovation launch, providing guests with an experience that matches the hotel’s programming and dining offerings. The reimagined spaces within its Grand Tower will be completed by June 2023.

“In many ways, we are waking a sleeping giant,” said Chris Cawley, general manager. “This has always been an exceptional property in so many ways, and our stunning, newly refreshed Grand Tower guestrooms will be the final finishing touch.”

With 477 rooms, InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile’s Grand Tower will be transformed to offer a design that marries the hotel’s roots with modernity. Designed by KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group, the renovation was inspired by the building’s history as the former Medinah Athletic Club. KTGY took notes from the architecture commissioned by the Shriners Organization and completed in 1929, which includes three large relief carvings.

For the hotel’s interior spaces, KTGY created a Mediterranean mélange, incorporating Moorish, Greek, Turkish, Persian, and Celtic design influences in an often monochromatic and textural way. The design will be paired with amenities that cater to today’s travelers, such as reimaged minibars and remote working setups. Full-length armoires replace the hotel room closet space.

Later this fall, culinary additions will also arrive at the hotel. A restaurant concept with Latin fusion cuisine and an open-air space and outdoor patio will open. Michael Jordan’s Steak House Chicago will also be touched by the refresh. The steakhouse will welcome an outdoor dining experience off of its second-floor restaurant.

“We cannot wait to share the latest chapter of the hotel’s story with our guests, clients, and team,” says Alexandra LaLoggia, director of sales and marketing. “InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile has so much to offer: Beautifully restored 1920s event spaces, a spa featuring a junior-size Olympic swimming pool, a world-renowned steakhouse, and now, a brand new look to our Grand Tower.”