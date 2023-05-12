Rider Restaurant Reopens in Seattle’s Hotel Theodore

Seattle’s Rider restaurant has reopened downtown. Rider’s reimagined menu emphasizes locally procured and sustainably sourced seafood and more. Led by Executive Chef Riccardo Bilotta, who is known for a New American style of cuisine with Mediterranean influences, the Rider dining experience presents ingredients in unexpected ways.

The beverages menu at Rider is focused on fresh ingredients. Recognizing the trend towards low and no-alcohol options, a Zero Proof series is also available. Rider’s spirit selection prioritizes local distilleries, and the tap beer selection has products from regional breweries, like pFriem Family Brewers, Georgetown Brewing, and Iron Horse Brewery. The wine list has Washington and Oregon vineyards, while also collaborating with small, local wineries to promote emerging brands. On the wine list are brands including Gård Vintners, Kind Stranger by Latta, and DeLille Cellars.

Rider is set in Hotel Theodore. The hotel’s General Manager Eric Alverdes said, “It has been a joyful process to bring Rider back to business, and this is a moment that signals the important return of Seattle’s downtown area. People that previously knew Rider will find a familiar home with fun new twists, and we look forward to meeting those in our community who missed the restaurant’s first rendition. This is a special spot, but not meant to be reserved for special occasions. It is a place to meet friends, make new ones, and simply celebrate everyday life in Seattle.”