Indigo Road Hospitality Group Breaks Ground on the Flatiron Hotel

CHARLESTON, South Carolina—The Indigo Road Hospitality Group is celebrating the beginning of construction on the Flatiron Hotel project in Asheville, North Carolina. Flatiron Preservation Group, LLC, comprised of the principals of GarageCap and JPW Development, received project permits to commence in July 2021. The targeted completion date for the adaptive reuse project is spring 2023.

“The hard hats are on and work is underway at the Flatiron Hotel project,” said Larry Spelts, president of the Lodging & Lifestyle Adventures of Indigo Road. “A community known for its intense civic pride, Asheville is also known for its vibrant arts scene and historic architecture. The Flatiron Hotel will offer timeless adventure with a distinctly local authenticity and experiences for the local and traveling connoisseurs familiar with Asheville’s prosperous dining and hospitality scene.”

The 71-key Flatiron Hotel is an adaptive reuse of the Flatiron building, Asheville, North Carolina’s downtown landmark. The new hotel within the Flatiron building aspires to fulfill the building’s purpose of signaling to the world that Asheville is a place of consequence. The Flatiron Hotel project will draw inspiration from the original “Lost Generation” of the roaring twenties.

Advertisement

“The interior design of The Flat Iron Hotel is an eclectic mix of the Art Deco derived from the building itself and a more textural and organic modern edge,” said Carrie Dessertine, owner of Mey & Co. “The design strives to strike the balance between the buttoned-up formality of the structure and a new modern approachable layer.”

Within the Flatiron Hotel, guests and locals will find a restaurant featuring a wood-fired oven and cocktail bar on the ground floor, a rooftop bar with views of the mountains to the west, and one may or may not find a hidden speakeasy somewhere within.

“This project wouldn’t have happened without our collaborative partners, the overwhelming support of the city and the wonderful Asheville community,” said Steve Palmer, Indigo Road’s founder and managing partner. “We are excited and eager to be a part of the already well-established dining scene here with our soon-to-be-announced restaurant and bar.”

The hotel will be a two-and-a-half-block walk to the city’s Grove Arcade, in proximity to local dining, drinking, and entertainment, and a short drive to Biltmore Estate and Blue Ridge mountain hiking trails.

The Flatiron Building was acquired by Flatiron Preservation Group, LLC in 2019 shortly after the City of Asheville had approved its conversion into a hotel.